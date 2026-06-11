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Father's Day Dadications - Help Us Build Our Father's Day Sound...

Father’s Day Dadications – Help Us Build Our Father’s Day Soundtrack To Summer!

Download our app and send your Father’s Day Dadication using the TalkBack feature and you’ll be entered for a chance to win…

Published on June 11, 2026

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A smiling father and daughter holding up a radio station's Father's Day contest promotion featuring prizes like a grill and smart TV.

As we get ready for father’s day, we want to celebrate dad by sending him your DADications.

Download our app and send your Father’s Day Dadication using the TalkBack feature and you’ll be entered for a chance to win…

  • a Royal Gourmet two-burner charcoal grill combo with side burner and smoker
  • a 50-inch smart TV
  • a one-year membership to Royal Cigar Bar and Bistro
  • qualify for two tickets to The R&B Tour starring Usher! and Chris Brown!

Just download the 1053RNB app and tap the TalkBack feature to send us your special Father’s Day Dadication.

Google Play Store

App Store

Then listen all father’s day weekend as we celebrate your Dadications and your Father’s Day Soundtrack to Summer from 105.3 R&B,  Charlotte’s Best Throwbacks and Today’s R&B.

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