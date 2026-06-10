The Hurricanes have something Keeping them in the game

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights to even their playoff series and gain momentum heading into the next matchup.

Staal’s leadership and timely scoring helped Carolina secure a convincing victory in a game that broke from the tightly contested pattern that had defined the series. Unlike the previous matchups, which were all decided by a single goal, the Hurricanes created separation early and maintained control throughout much of the night.

Carolina’s aggressive forecheck and strong defensive play limited scoring opportunities for Vegas, while Staal capitalized on key chances to energize the home crowd. His second goal proved to be the difference-maker as the Hurricanes responded to pressure with one of their most complete performances of the postseason.

The win allows Carolina to draw level in the series after facing questions about its ability to generate offense against one of the league’s top defensive teams.

For the Hurricanes, the performance offered a reminder of the veteran presence Staal continues to provide in critical moments. With the series now tied, both teams head into the next game knowing momentum could swing quickly as the battle for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final continues.