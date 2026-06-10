JAŸ-Z Is Bringing The 40/40 Club Back To Fanatics Fest

Fanatics Fest will be back for a third year, following a record-breaking second year that saw more than 125,000 fans, 300+ athletes and celebrities, and over 250 hobby shops and dealers attend the event.

Along with the 40/40 Activation, JAŸ-Z, who is the co-owner of the sports bar and lounge and co-founder and investor in Fanatics Betting and Gaming, will be in attendance.

Joining JAŸ-Z will be a "highly-curated" list of VIPs, and if it's anything like last year's event, you can expect to see some big names hit the 40/40 red carpet.

Michael Loccisano / JAŸ-Z / Fanatics Fest

When Fanatics Fest returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center, attendees can look forward to seeing JAŸ-Z’s iconic 40/40 Club activation.

Fanatics Fest will be back for a third year, following a record-breaking second year that saw more than 125,000 fans, 300+ athletes and celebrities, and over 250 hobby shops and dealers attend the event.

Also, unlike the 2025 event, this year’s Fanatics Fest will have a 25% larger presence at the Javits Center, featuring more live programming, larger brand activations, interactive fan experiences, autographs, and photos

opportunities and exclusive merchandise drops, and HOV’s 40/40 Club will be one of those experiences returning.

“Taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from July 16-19, Fanatics Fest NYC is bringing back an authentic version of the legendary The 40/40 Club that captures the essence of the Club’s signature blend of sports, luxury, and entertainment,” a press release reads. “Guests can expect an atmosphere that pays homage to The 40/40 Club’s rich legacy, complete with signature details like framed jerseys from the club archive, grand chandeliers, stadium seating, a culinary experience inspired by its original menu, specialty D’usse cocktails, Armand de Brignac, and a unique ambiance that made the original a favorite among the A-list crowd.”

JAŸ-Z & His Cloud Bob Will Be In The Building

Along with the 40/40 Activation, JAŸ-Z, who is the co-owner of the sports bar and lounge and co-founder and investor in Fanatics Betting and Gaming, will be in attendance.

Joining JAŸ-Z will be a “highly-curated” list of VIPs, and if it’s anything like last year’s event, you can expect to see some big names hit the 40/40 red carpet.

Last year’s attendees included JAŸ-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Derek Jeter, Spike Lee, Quavo, Livvy Dunne, Suni Lee, Emma Roberts, Marcelo Hernandez, Druski, Justin Gaethje, Jalen Rose, Odell Beckham Jr., Darrelle Revis, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and more.

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JAŸ-Z Is Bringing The 40/40 Club Back To Fanatics Fest was originally published on hiphopwired.com