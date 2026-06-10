Families gets the discount of the summer

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Families looking for affordable summer activities will soon have an opportunity to explore some of Charlotte’s most popular cultural attractions at no cost.

Several museums across the city are offering free admission days ahead of the busy summer season, giving residents and visitors access to exhibits focused on history, science, art and culture. The annual programs are designed to encourage community engagement while making educational experiences more accessible to families.

Participating institutions include the Mint Museum, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Levine Museum of the New South and Discovery Place Science, among others.

Museum leaders say the initiative helps remove financial barriers while introducing new audiences to the city’s cultural and educational resources. Many of the participating venues will also feature special exhibits, family-friendly programming and interactive experiences throughout the summer.

The free admission opportunities come as schools prepare for summer break and families seek low-cost ways to stay active and engaged.

Officials encourage visitors to check individual museum schedules, as dates and admission requirements may vary by location. Organizers expect strong attendance as residents take advantage of the seasonal offerings.