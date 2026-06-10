Charlotte City Council Approved the Budget

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After months of discussion, revisions and public debate, the Charlotte City Council has approved the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, including a 10% pay increase for police officers and firefighters.

The spending plan, adopted during Monday night’s council meeting, aims to address public safety staffing challenges while continuing investments in transportation, housing and neighborhood services. City leaders said the raises are intended to help recruit and retain first responders in an increasingly competitive job market.

Supporters of the budget argued that stronger compensation is necessary to maintain emergency response services as Charlotte continues to grow. Police and fire officials have cited workforce shortages and retention concerns in recent years, making salary increases a top priority during budget negotiations.

The approved budget also includes funding for infrastructure improvements, parks, economic development initiatives and affordable housing programs. While some residents voiced concerns about rising costs and spending priorities, council members said the final plan reflects months of community input and compromise.

“This budget represents our commitment to serving residents while preparing for the future,” city leaders said following the vote.

The new budget takes effect July 1 and will guide city spending for the next fiscal year as Charlotte continues to navigate rapid growth and increasing service demands.