Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A 'Kicked-Up' Southern Makeover On 'New Soul Kitchen' — And We Need A Plate Immediately

Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix with Chef Jernard Wells.

New Soul Kitchen Remix fans are in for a treat when episode 503 arrives. Chef Jernard Wells proves once again that a classic recipe is just the beginning as he takes the traditional Caesar salad and gives it a bold Southern makeover that’s packed with flavor, creativity, and plenty of personality. Introducing the “Kicked-Up Salad” with blackened salmon and delicious cornbread croutons.

Chef Jernard gives the classic Caesar salad a southern twist with blackened salmon.

At the center of this dish is “perfectly cooked” blackened salmon that’s seasoned to perfection and cooked until every bite is tender, flaky, and full of flavor, according to the food expert.

Those “beautiful chunks” of salmon bring a rich, satisfying texture that pairs perfectly with the crisp freshness of the salad. Smoky, savory, and irresistibly delicious, this salmon transforms an everyday salad into a meal worthy of the main stage.