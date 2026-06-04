Family Of Cyrus Carmack-Belton Reacts To Not Guilty Verdict In Trial: 'We Are Heartbroken!'

Source: South Carolina State Rep. Todd Rutherford / South Carolina State Rep. Todd Rutherford

The family of Cyrus Carmack-Belton was “shocked” by the not guilty verdict handed down on June 2 as the shooting trial of Chikei Rick Chow came to a close. The former Shell gas station owner, 61, was acquitted of the 2023 fatal shooting of Cyrus, who was 14 years old at the time of his death.

“Yesterday a jury watched our 14-year-old boy run away from two grown men on video. They knew one of them shot him in the back and they still said no one is to blame,” the family said in a statement first shared with ABC News on Tuesday. “We are heartbroken. We do not accept it. Cyrus stole nothing. He was a child, and he was running for his life. Our son mattered.”

According to ABC News, emotional scenes unfolded in the courtroom as the verdict was announced, with members of the Carmack-Belton family and others in attendance breaking down in tears. In a statement following the decision, the family connected their loss to a broader history of violence and injustice experienced by Black communities nationwide.

“Black families have stood right here too many times — burying our children and then being told the law sees nothing. We feel every bit of that today,” the family said.

According to Columbia television station News 19, attorneys representing the Carmack-Belton family say they intend to pursue a civil lawsuit against Chow.

What Happened to Cyrus Carmack-Belton?

Cyrus Carmack-Belton, 14, was shot and killed in May 2023 outside a convenience store in Columbia, South Carolina. The shooter, 61-year-old store owner Rick Chow, was seen on surveillance video chasing the teenager alongside his son before the fatal encounter. Chow was later charged with murder and denied bond on multiple occasions before ultimately being acquitted.

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Prosecutors argued that Chow acted on the mistaken belief that Carmack-Belton had stolen four bottles of water from the store, but the family has argued that Cyrus was a victim of racial profiling. The defense maintained that Chow was attempting to protect his son after allegedly seeing Carmack-Belton point a gun at him.

Video obtained by ABC News showed that Carmack-Belton returned the bottles of water and did not leave the store with any stolen merchandise. However, investigators claimed they recovered a 9mm pistol near Carmack-Belton’s body. Prosecutors said the firearm was in his possession during the pursuit and fell to the ground at some point during the incident.

Community members and supporters were also shocked by the Cyrus Carmack-Belton verdict.

On Tuesday, community members gathered outside the Shell gas station on Parklane Road, which was once owned by Chow, to protest the verdict. Demonstrators carried signs reading “Justice For Cyrus,” “It Could Have Been Yours!” and “Say His Name!” in honor of the teenager, according to video captured by News 19. Several residents told the outlet they were struggling to understand the jury’s decision.

For Columbia resident Preach Jacobs, the case has fueled broader conversations about justice, grief, and public trust.

“I’m feeling everything, every possible thing you can think of,” Jacobs said. “All my friends with children, I know that their heart ache after that verdict. And it’s not just the Black parents, everyone feels that because at the end of the day, this shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Jacobs said the verdict remains difficult for many people to process.

“I think at the end of the day, no one feels good about this. No one feels good about this,” he said. “There was a young black child that was chased and shot and killed.”

Esteban Cariño said he closely followed the case and was surprised by the outcome.

“It just didn’t make sense to me because there was a lot of evidence,” Cariño said.

For Sandra Maxwell, the case struck a personal chord because it involved a teenager, that could have been her son.

“I believe wholeheartedly that this kid was innocent and his life should not have been taken,” Maxwell said. “Because I have a son. And it’s like, you know, when you have good kids, when you have a kid that says, well, I’m gonna take this and then decide, no, I’m not going to do that because it’s not right, well praise that kid.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in 2023 to help Cyrus’ family with funeral costs and while the campaign has since hit its goal of $20,000, supporters continue to donate, leaving messages of support and their condolences for his family.

One recent message read:

“My heart is weighing heavy for Cyrus and his loved ones. Cyrus should still be alive today, and it’s devastating that his life was cut short in such an unjust and violent way. I hope his loved ones know that they have support from people around the world, including in the Asian diaspora, and that we see and feel the pain of this injustice. Sending all my love from Canada.”

Reacting to the recent verdict, another supporter penned:

“May God Cover and Protect you all. I am so sorry for your loss and for the failed justice system.”

SEE MORE:

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s Killer Found Not Guilty Of Murder

Funeral Set For Cyrus Carmack-Belton

Family Of Cyrus Carmack-Belton Reacts To Not Guilty Verdict In Trial: 'We Are Heartbroken!' was originally published on newsone.com