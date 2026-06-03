Pushing the conversation for Duke Energy to be lowered

Source: Duke Energy / Duke Energy

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is pushing back against a proposed utility rate increase, arguing that families across the state should not have to shoulder higher costs while utility companies continue earning large profits.

Jackson says Duke Energy should reduce the size of its requested rate hike and accept a lower profit margin as state regulators review the proposal. The attorney general’s office argues that many North Carolina residents are already facing rising costs for housing, groceries, insurance, and other everyday expenses.

The debate comes as Duke Energy seeks approval for rate adjustments that would affect customers across the state. Company officials have argued that additional revenue is needed to support infrastructure improvements, grid reliability, and long-term energy investments.

For many working families, seniors, and residents living on fixed incomes, the issue has become a major concern. Higher utility bills can place additional pressure on household budgets, especially during periods of extreme summer heat and winter cold when energy usage often increases.

From an African American community perspective, advocates say affordability remains a critical issue because rising utility costs can disproportionately impact lower-income households and communities already dealing with economic challenges.

Jackson says his office will continue fighting for consumers during the regulatory process, arguing that utility companies should balance infrastructure needs with fairness for customers.

The decision now rests with state regulators, who will determine whether Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase moves forward and how much North Carolinians could ultimately pay on their monthly bills.