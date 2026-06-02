CATS Drivers Wants To Make It Home, Always

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Every day, hundreds of Charlotte bus drivers report to work with one goal in mind: getting passengers safely to their destinations. But many say they also leave home with another thought on their minds — hoping they make it back safely themselves.

According to drivers with Charlotte Area Transit System, operating a CATS bus has become increasingly dangerous due to assaults, threats, reckless drivers, and confrontations that can happen without warning. Some operators say family members often tell them to “pray you make it home” before starting a shift.

For many in Charlotte’s Black community, the issue hits close to home. A significant number of transit workers are African American, and many view their jobs as essential public service work that helps connect residents to schools, jobs, medical appointments, and opportunities throughout the city.

Drivers have reported incidents involving passengers becoming aggressive, motorists cutting off buses, and situations where workers felt their safety was at risk while simply doing their jobs. Union leaders and employees have continued calling for stronger protections, increased security measures, and tougher penalties for assaults against transit operators.

As Charlotte continues to grow, many drivers say they remain committed to serving the community. But they also want city leaders and residents to understand that behind every bus route is a worker facing real risks while helping keep the city moving every single day.