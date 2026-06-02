10 Black-Owned Record Labels You Should Know In 2026
From viral hits to sold-out tours, Black-owned record labels continue leading the conversation in hip-hop. These companies are not only discovering some of today’s biggest stars, but also helping push culture forward through music, fashion, social media, and creative storytelling.
Quality Control Music
Founded by Coach K and Pierre “P” Thomas, Quality Control became one of the defining labels of the streaming era through artists like Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty.
Dreamville Records
Co-founded by J. Cole, Dreamville built a loyal fan base through strong lyricism, artist development, and acts like JID, Ari Lennox, and EarthGang.
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CMG
Founded by Yo Gotti, Collective Music Group has become one of the hottest labels in Southern hip-hop with artists like GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo.
OVO Sound
Co-founded by Drake, OVO Sound helped influence the melodic and atmospheric sound dominating modern rap and R&B.
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Love Renaissance
Known as LVRN, the Atlanta-based collective continues shaping culture through music, artist management, and creative storytelling.
Young Stoner Life Records
Founded by Young Thug, YSL became one of Atlanta’s most talked-about labels and helped define the sound of a generation.
Freebandz
Created by Future, Freebandz played a major role in shaping the modern trap sound coming out of Atlanta.
Reach Records
Founded by Lecrae, Reach Records modernized Christian hip-hop and helped bring faith-based rap into mainstream conversations.
Cactus Jack Records
Launched by Travis Scott, Cactus Jack has expanded beyond music into branding, festivals, and fashion culture.
SinceThe80s
The Atlanta-based creative company has helped develop artists like JID and EarthGang while becoming an influential force in artist development and music strategy.
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10 Black-Owned Record Labels You Should Know In 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com