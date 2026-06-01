Amicable Exes: Pete Davidson Gushes Over 'Superhuman' Kim Kardashian Amid Messy Split From Elsie Hewitt

Davidson compliments Kardashian's acting skills and ability to not care what others think.

Kardashian's co-star Nikki Glaser also praises her talent and determination to succeed in acting.

Davidson's recent ex, Elsie Hewitt, claims he's not financially supporting their child, but Davidson's team denies this.

Years after their split, Pete Davidson is still one of Kim Kardashian’s biggest fans.

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The comedian is currently going through a breakup from Elsie Hewitt, the model he welcomed a child with just 5 months ago. She’s made it clear that their breakup has been anything but amicable–But, apparently, not all of Davidson’s failed relationships have turned so ugly.

The Saturday Night Live alum recently gushed about his ex Kim Kardashian during an episode of his series, The Pete Davidson Show. As the comedian interviewed comedian Nikki Glaser, he showered Kim–whom he split from in 2022 after nine months of dating—with compliments and divulged some of the lessons she taught him while they were together.

“She’s superhuman,” Davidson said on the May 29 episode. “I learned from her that no matter what’s going on, like whatever in the news, you’re still you, and you can just still go do s**t.”

He went on to praise Kardashian’s “unbelievable” ability to not “give a f**k,” before complimenting her acting skills.

“Isn’t it crazy Kim’s good at acting? I remember one day she was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna be an actress,'” Pete recalled. “And I was like, ‘F**k yeah.’ And then she’s just good at it, and I was like, ‘God, get the f–k out of here.’ She’s so good at acting.”

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Nikki is costarring with Kim in the upcoming film Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria, alongside Fortune Feimster and Brenda Song.

“She’s amazing. She’s so smart. She does anything she wants to do,” Nikki said, adding to the compliments. “especially if people are like, ‘You can’t do this.’ And for her to go into acting with all the public perception of her anyway, she knew she was gonna—everyone was gonna look for her to fail.”

Glaser went on to say that the reality star surpassed her expectations, saying, “I already liked her, and she was just better than that.”

That’s when Pete added a big reasons he’s still a fan of the entreprenuer, telling Nikki, “She’s f–king funny.”

Davidson’s comments come amid claims from his most recent ex, Elsie Hewitt, that he’s not providing, financially, for their newborn child. In May, Hewitt responded to paparazzi photos on TikTok, which showed her on a walk with daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

“Yeah yeah, I know. I’m exhausted, OK? I should’ve left the house looking nicer yesterday,” she began. “I should’ve known that that was going to happen,” she said. “But that’s not what I’m thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of. And I also have to work and make money, and I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.”

She responded to comments confirming that she was taking on the financial burden alone, though a source close to Davidson told USA Today that Davidson “pays for everything” related to Scottie, including health insurance and Hewitt’s rent.

Amicable Exes: Pete Davidson Gushes Over 'Superhuman' Kim Kardashian Amid Messy Split From Elsie Hewitt was originally published on bossip.com