Take Notes! — 21 Black Women Who Not Only Wrote The Blueprint For ’90s Fine, They Continue To Redefine Ageless Beauty

Source: Getty Before filters. Before A.I. There was a magical time when everything about life seemed much simpler and the standard of beauty was realistic. In the ’90s, women showed up as as themselves and effortlessly shut everything down. We’re talking about the golden era of the ’90s. There is no denying the fact that ’90s were a time to be alive. You just had to be there. In the ’90s music hit different, the love felt different, and the parties? Whew chile. But what made that era unforgettable, what made it stick, was how Black women carried it. Fully. Freely. Fearlessly. Fabulously. The ’90s did not ask Black women to be perfect. The ’90s was an era where beauty was not curated for approval, it was a standard that just was what it was. Bamboo earrings—at least two pair, finger waves, braids down to your back, a pixie cut that could stop traffic. Every look said, “I know who I am—I am that girl.” Oh and no outside validation was needed. Fashion? Oh, we took risks. We mixed high fashion with hood favorites and made it all look intentional. Nineties fashion was where street style was born. The women were fine. Not just pretty fine. The kind of fine that doesn’t expire. The kind that was built on presence instead of trends. The kind of fine that came equipped with energy. The kind of fine you cannot duplicate, no matter how hard folks try. The same women who had us glued to our TV screens, rewinding VHS tapes, flipping through magazines, and memorizing every look. They did not fade or fall off. They evolved. They grew into their power, their softness, their wisdom and somehow, kept that same undeniable glow. Because ’90s fine was never about youth. It was always about essence. Style. Grace. Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. And baby…essence doesn’t age. This list? It’s not just about beauty. It’s about impact. It’s about presence. It’s about a generation of Black women who set the standard—and then kept living up to it. Because if she was fine in the ’90s? Sis… she’s still fine. RELATED CONTENT: Blame The Movies — 15 ’90s Films That Explain Millennials Perfectly

1. Queen Latifah Source: Jason Armond / Getty Before she was an EGOT-level icon, Dana Owens from Newark, N.J., was rewriting the rules of what a Black woman in hip-hop could look like, sound like, and demand. In the ’90s, Queen Latifah was not just fine, she was formidable. From “Ladies First” to Living Single, she moved through every space with a crown-wearing, unapologetic authority that made girls stand up straighter just watching her. Today, she is a producer, actress, talk show host, and living proof that when you know your worth early, the world eventually catches up. Queen Latifah did not just survive the industry, she bought it.

2. Halle Berry Source: Jason Mendez/GA / Getty From Boomerang to Losing Isaiah to her breakout role in Jungle Fever, Halle spent an entire decade reminding us that beauty and talent are not mutually exclusive. She was the kind of fine that made you pause, rewind, and pause again. Today, she is still HER, only now with an Oscar on the shelf, a production company behind her, and a social media presence that regularly breaks the internet. She did not peak. She just kept going.

3. Nia Long Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Nia Long was the girl next door who was somehow also completely out of everyone’s league. From Friday to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Love Jones, she gave us soft, real, deeply relatable beauty—the kind that felt like someone you could know, even though no one you knew looked quite like that. Her natural glow, her smile, the way she carried emotion in her eyes—it was effortless in the best way. Today, Nia Long is still one of the most beloved women in Black Hollywood, still gorgeous, still gracious, and still that girl. Time has been incredibly kind to her—but honestly, she was kind to it first.

4. Sanaa Lathan Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Sanaa Lathan walked into the ’90s and early 2000s and made every Black woman want to be her and every Black man want to know her. Love & Basketball cemented her as an icon of a certain kind of fine, intelligent, passionate, athletic, and achingly beautiful all at once. She brought depth to every role she played, and her presence on screen always felt like something you leaned into. Today, she continues to act, produce, and show up on red carpets looking like she discovered the fountain of youth and kept the location to herself. Sanaa Lathan is, and has always been, that girl.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Do not let the petite frame fool you, Jada Pinkett Smith has always taken up every inch of whatever room she walked into. In the ’90s, she was fierce, fearless, and magnetic: from Menace II Society to Set It Off, she played women with fire in their bones and made it look gorgeous. She brought an edge to beauty that the culture had not quite seen before, tatted, natural, unapologetically herself. Jada definitely introduced us to a Different World. Today, she is a talk show host, author, entrepreneur, and one of the most discussed women in the world. Say what you will about the headlines—Jada has always been unbothered at a level most of us are still aspiring to.

6. Janet Jackson Source: Lia Toby / Getty Janet Jackson in the ’90s was a cultural event. From the ‘Rhythm Nation’ era to ‘janet.’ to ‘The Velvet Rope,’ she gave us body, discipline, vulnerability, and pure star power in a way that no one before or since has replicated. She was fine in the way that makes you forget your own name. Her abs alone launched a thousand magazine covers. Today, Janet is a legend in the truest sense of the word—a woman who shaped pop culture so profoundly that her influence can be heard in virtually every female artist working right now. She set the standard.

7. Naomi Campbell Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty Naomi Campbell did not just walk into the 90’s, she took up a hell of a lot of space. As one of the first Black supermodels to achieve global icon status, she redefined what the fashion world looked like, sounded like, and had to reckon with. She was fierce, she was exquisite, and she made the runway feel like a coronation every single time. The bone structure, the walk, the presence, there are not enough words to describe Naomi. Today, she is still modeling, still ruling, still showing up in looks that younger women are saving to their mood boards. Retiring is not an option; the game still needs Naomi.

8. Brandy Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Brandy Norwood gave an entire generation of young Black girls their first reflection of themselves as beautiful, talented, and worthy of the spotlight. With those box braids, that voice, and that smile, she was the definition of girl-next-door gorgeous with superstar talent. From her self-titled debut album to ‘Moesha’ to ‘Cinderella,’ she was everywhere in the 90’s and she deserved to be. Today, Brandy is still one of the greatest vocalists of her generation, with a legacy that younger artists are only beginning to fully understand and credit. She was the blueprint for more girls than she will ever know.

9. Missy Elliott Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Missy Elliott was unapologetically herself before that was even a phrase people used. In an era that tried hard to put Black women in an extremely specific kind of box, Missy showed up in a trash bag jumpsuit, a visor, and a beat that knocked and she dared you to say something. She was creative, hilarious, powerful, and fine in a way that had nothing to do with conventional standards and everything to do with confidence. Today, she is a Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted legend who proved that when you stay true to yourself, the world has no choice but to catch up. Missy won. On her own terms.

10. Regina King Source: Araya Doheny / Getty Regina King has always been working and the ’90s were just the beginning of what would become one of the most decorated careers in Hollywood history. From ‘227’ to ‘Boyz n the Hood’ to ‘Friday,’ she showed up everywhere; she was memorable and beautiful in every role. She was the kind of fine that snuck up on you; quietly stunning, deeply talented, and impossible to look away from. Today, she is an Academy Award winner, director, and producer who commands every room and every frame she steps into. Regina King did not come to play, sis came to stay.

11. MC Lyte Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty MC Lyte was one of hip hop’s first lady in every sense of the phrase and she always looked incredible doing it. In an era when rap was still figuring out what space women could occupy, Lyte stepped to the mic with bars, with style, and with a presence that demanded respect. She was cool in that effortless way that you either have, or you do not have. Baby, she had it in abundance. Today, MC Lyte is an actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and DJ who has never stopped being exactly who she always was sharp, stylish, and ahead of the curve. Hip hop owes her more credit than it has given.

12. Gabrielle Union Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Gabrielle Union arrived in the late 90’s and at once established herself as a different kind of fine. Sis was witty, sharp, with a smile that could light up a zip code. From 1’0 Things I Hate About You’ to ‘Bring It On,’ she was undeniable on screen. What makes Gabrielle Union a legend of the list is that she has somehow gotten more stunning with every passing decade. A fact she documents regularly and joyfully for all of us to witness. Today, she is an actress, author, activist, and mother who approaches beauty and aging with the kind of transparency that makes younger women feel less afraid of time. She is proof that the best is sometimes yet to come.

13. Monica Source: Prince Williams / Getty Monica Arnold was fifteen years old when she started telling grown women truths about love, and she did it in a voice that sounded like she had lived three lifetimes already. From ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ to ‘The Boy Is Mine’ with Brandy, Monica gave the 90’s some of its most defining bops and she did it with a style, a confidence, and a beauty that was striking for a teenager. And that beauty only deepened with time. Today, Monica is still recording, still performing, and still showing up with that same soulful presence that made her a star at an age when most of us were just figuring out geometry. She has always been far beyond her years.

14. Mary J. Blige Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Mary J. Blige did not just sing in the 90’s, she testified and song our life’s soundtrack. As the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, she poured every scar, every heartbreak, every triumph into her music and the world felt every word. But here is what sometimes gets overlooked; Mary was also fine AF. The Gucci visors, the Timberlands, the sleek looks on magazine covers, the way she styled herself with that signature mix of street and sophistication. Mary was fashion before fashion knew it. Today, she is an Oscar-nominated actress, an icon, a survivor, and a woman who looks better than ever and owns every bit of it. Mary J. Blige did not just overcome, she transformed.

15. Faith Evans Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Faith Evans carried herself with a grace and a beauty in the ’90s that somehow never competed with the enormity of her talent—it just complemented it. As the First Lady of Bad Boy Records, she moved through one of music’s most legendary eras with class, with warmth, and with a voice that could make the whole room go quiet. Her style was soft, feminine, and effortless, and her presence always felt like a warm embrace in a decade that could be cold and cutthroat. Today, Faith Evans continues to record and perform, and she carries her story—all of it—with a dignity that commands nothing less than respect. She has always been, and remains, a lady in the fullest sense.

16. Tisha Campbell Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty If you grew up in the ’90s, Gina from ‘Martin’ was your spirit animal, your style icon, and your relationship goals all at once. Tisha Campbell made her completely, irresistibly REAL. She was hilarious, she was stunning, and she had a chemistry on screen that felt like your actual homegirl or favorite cousin. But Tisha was more than one role, she was a triple threat who had been performing since childhood and brought everything she had to every project she touched. Today, she is still acting, still thriving, and still looks like she could walk back onto that set tomorrow and nobody would blink. Because, DAMN GINA, I mean Tisha!

17. Meagan Good Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty From her early roles in ‘Friday’ and ‘Eve’s Bayou’ to her television and film work through the 2000s and beyond, she brought a natural beauty and an undeniable screen presence that grew with her. What makes Meagan particularly good—pun intended— on this list is her relationship with her own beauty, she has spoken openly about faith, aging, and self-image in ways that resonate with many generations of women. Today, she is an actress, producer, and woman of faith who continues to show up beautifully and boldly.

18. Tracee Ellis Ross Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty Tracee Ellis Ross arrived in the 90’s as the daughter of a legend and spent the next three decades making sure her own name stood on its own. Tracey understood the importance of creating her own legacy and she decided to do just that. From her early work in Living Single to her iconic role as Joan Clayton on Girlfriends, she gave us a Black woman who was funny, fashionable, complicated, and completely magnetic. Her style alone deserves its own museum wing. She has always dressed like a woman who knows exactly who she is and wants you to feel something about it. Today, she is an actress, producer, and entrepreneur who has become one of the fashion world’s most celebrated figures and she does it all with a joy that is genuinely contagious. Tracee Ellis Ross is the Rich Auntie personified.

19. Garcelle Beauvais Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty Garcelle Beauvais has been one of the most quietly stunning women in entertainment for over three decades, and somehow the world is only now fully catching up to what she has always been. From her modeling career to her breakout role on ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ in the late 90’s, she moved through that era with an elegance and a beauty that felt almost unfair. She was the kind of woman who made everything look easy—even when it was not. Today, she is a bestselling author, Real Housewives icon, and a red-carpet fixture who shows up consistently looking like time has done her nothing but favors. Garcelle Beauvais is the definition of aging like fine wine; better, richer, and more complex with every year.

20. Eve Source: CARLOS JASSO / Getty Eve burst onto the scene in the late 90’s like she had something to prove, and then she proved it. The Philly-bred rapper with the paw print tattoos on her chest was undeniable from the moment she stepped up to the mic. Eve delivered a combination of raw lyricism, swagger, and a beauty that the rap world wasn’t quite prepared for. She was tough and feminine at the same time, which was revolutionary AF . From Let Me Blow Ya Mind to her sitcom Eve, she moved seamlessly between hip hop and Hollywood without losing an ounce of her edge or street cred. Today, Eve is a wife, mother, and woman who has grown with a quiet grace that makes her even more magnetic than she was when she was shutting down stages. WHO’S THAT GIRL? Eve! THEN! NOW! FOREVER!