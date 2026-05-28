Tia Mowry's recent vacation photos suggest a new romantic relationship, though she's keeping details private.

Fans are enthusiastic about Tia's happiness and peace after her divorce, prioritizing her children.

Tia's new partner is reportedly an artist, adding to fans' approval of this potential new relationship.

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Tia Mowry is glowing, unbothered, moisturized, drinking her water — and it looks like sis may have a new man.

The beloved Sister, Sister star, beauty, and entrepreneur just dropped a carousel of pictures from a stay at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. On May 27, she gave fans a peek at what she called “a little sunshine, a little peace, and a much-needed reset.”

Did Tia Mowry Just Soft (Or Hard) Launch Her New Man?

And yes, we saw the sunshine. We saw the gorgeous resort. We saw Tia serving body in a black mesh cutout swimsuit. We saw her blonde boho braid, oozing carefree Black girl.

But baby, we – and her fans – also saw someone else.

Fans quickly clocked a supporting character in the FOMO-worthy flicks. In one picture, Tia is laughing beside a smiling chocolate man on the beach. In another shot – a video – he is captured sketching what appears to be a portrait of Tia.

So, is this a soft launch, or nah?

Fans could not get enough of what looked like a romantic vacation moment. One fan wrote under Tia’s post, “This is what happens when you do the work on yourself. The abundance of joy she is radiating!”

“On the other side of your hard decisions is peace and happiness,” added another commenter. “Love this.” And one fan was especially impressed by Tia’s vacation companion’s artistic side, writing, “anddddd he can draw! hes a keeper.”

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Fans Are Here For Tia Mowry’s Lover-Girl Era

According to The Shade Room, Tia’s rumored new bae is Javoné Williams, also known as artist Javoné Armada. Tia, however, did not identify him in her carousel. Judging by what she has already shared about her love life, she may be keeping the details to herself on purpose.

The Cabo pictures come after Tia confirmed earlier this year that she is “very happy” in a relationship.

While speaking with People in March, Tia shared that after spending time alone following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, she became clearer about what she wanted and began speaking positively about finding love again. She also made it clear that she wants to protect the privacy of her relationship.

“I want to protect [our privacy],” she told the outlet.

As a mother of two, Tia also shared that dating comes with a different set of priorities. Her children and being the best parent she can be come first.

“I’m very much at peace,” she said.

And after seeing these sun-filled pictures, her swimsuit slay, the Nobu reset, the laughing beach selfie, and a man who apparently knows his way around a sketchbook, we are here for it.

Peace looks good on Tia. And so does love.

Did Tia Mowry Just Soft (Or Hard) Launch Her New Man? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com