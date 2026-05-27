Songs Jekalyn Carr Should Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
Eight Songs We’d Love to See Jekalyn Carr Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
When it comes to inspirational music, there are a few names that we would urge you to put on your list of must-see artists. And our list wouldn’t be complete if we left off the powerhouse voice of Jekalyn Carr! At a young age, Jekalyn made her mark on gospel music with her first charting hit at the age of 15 and winning her first Stellar award at 16 years old.
The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to witness Jekalyn Carr in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.
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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Jekalyn Carr, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike Jr, and more, and enriching experiences! Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com
Here are songs we’d love to see Jekalyn Carr perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise
“You’re Bigger”
Released in 2016, on her project entitled ‘The Life Project’
“Greater Is Coming”
Released on her breakout album from 2013 entitled “Greater is Coming”
“You Will Win”
Released in 2017 from her fourth studio album One Nation Under God
“Changing Your Story”
Released in 2020, off her album “Power of Love”
“I Believe God”
Released in 2023, off her self-titled album “JEKALYN”.
“One Nation Under God”
Released in 2018 on her fourth studio album, One Nation Under God
“Mercy”
Released in 2023, this was the lead track on her self-titled album, JEKALYN
“It’s Yours”
Released in 2028 as part of her album One Nation Under God
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Eight Songs We’d Love to See Jekalyn Carr Perform on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com