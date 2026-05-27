6 Black-Owned Sunscreen Brands Worth Adding To Your Rotation
National Sunscreen Day: 6 Black-Owned Sunscreen Brands Worth Adding To Your Rotation
- Sunscreen is essential for all skin tones, not just lighter complexions.
- Black beauty brands are meeting the unique needs of melanated consumers with diverse sunscreen formulas.
- Proper sun protection is more accessible than ever, with a range of tinted, makeup-friendly, and skin-nourishing options.
As the days get longer and Mother Nature provides an abundance of vitamin D, it’s time to take action. Although wearing less and going out more is the law for the summer season, keeping your skincare game on lock with sunscreen is also non-negotiable. Some elders have passed down the belief that “Black don’t crack,” but that doesn’t mean your melanin is exempt from sun damage. So this National Sunscreen Day (and beyond), a well-stocked sunscreen collection is a must.
I’ll admit that stepping into the sunscreen space can feel like a battle. From sifting through formulas that leave behind the pesky white cast or a greasy, sticky feel, the discomfort is enough to abort the plan altogether. However, with the risk of premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer looming, finding the right formula is essential. And this is where Black beauty brands shine.
What was once an industry that largely overlooked our needs has evolved into a space where Black business owners are carving out their own lane. With an abundance of brands prioritizing the needs of melanated consumers, proper sun protection is more accessible than ever. Whether traditional creams are your go-to or makeup-friendly alternatives are top of mind, Black beauty moguls have answered the call.
In honor of National Sunscreen Day, it’s time to spotlight six Black-owned sunscreen brands worthy of a place in your rotation. From spray formulas that make reapplication seamless to picks infused with skin-loving ingredients for a multitasking approach, you’ll finally understand why sunscreen remains the unsung hero of a well-rounded skincare routine.
Happy Shopping, beauties!
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
Buttah Skin Invisible Tinted Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
This tinted sunscreen is quite the crowd pleaser for a slew of reasons, including its lightweight, tinted formula that blends seamlessly into skin sans the fear of a gray or whitish tone. It also features zinc oxide, which works like a charm to sit on the surface of the skin to reflect UV rays for the perfect shield.
Brownkind Sheer Facial Sunscreen
This dermatologist-designed chemical sunscreen is formulated with all skin types in mind. It’s lightweight, fragrance-free, and boasts the brand’s proprietary, vitamin C-packed Even Tone Defender™ formula that brightens your complexion and even your tone through the power of phytonutrients.
Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm
Don’t leave your lips out of the equation! Enjoy the best of both worlds and a little extra with this vanilla brown sugar scented lip balm that hydrates, protects, and gives your pout a tinge of color.
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow SPF 30
BlackGirlSunscreen stands as a top pick in the sun protection lane, and this offering is no exception. The spray is infused with avocado and jojoba to soothe and moisturize skin from head to toe, and glycerin that locks in moisture for a comfortable feel that lasts.
Bolden Sunscreen Moisturizer
This sunscreen doesn’t stop at providing maximum sun protection; it works to enhance skin texture and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it’s non- comedogenic, hydrating, and helps to reduce inflammation.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
National Sunscreen Day: 6 Black-Owned Sunscreen Brands Worth Adding To Your Rotation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com