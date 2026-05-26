Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

UPDATE — Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 5:20 p.m. EST:

Angel Reese’s glow-up season is officially in full effect. The 23-year-old WNBA star dominates the court and now the fashion world, too. Fresh off announcing that she’ll make history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, take a look inside her growing net worth and game-changing endorsements (Fun Fact: The search query “angel reese net worth” has an average of 10,000 to 100,000 searches per month over the last 12 months!)

RELATED: Angel Reese Serves A Sultry Side-Bang At ‘A House Of Dynamite’ Premiere

A New Era In Atlanta

Angel Reese is also entering a major new chapter in her basketball career. According to Black Enterprise, the former Chicago Sky standout was traded to the Atlanta Dream during the WNBA offseason. After already becoming a two-time All-Star and leading the league in rebounding, she is entering a new era that appears to be even more promising.

Since arriving in Atlanta, Reese has continued making history. During the Dream’s season opener against the Minnesota Lynx, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 50 career double-doubles. She accomplished the feat in just 65 games.

Reese shared her excitement about the move, saying she was “beyond grateful” for the opportunity to join the organization and continue growing her game.

Victoria’s Newest Secret

Reese’s name belongs in every conversation when it comes to young Black women redefining success across sports, beauty, and culture.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Chicago Sky forward wrote, “From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings.”

Check out the post here.

The brand echoed the sentiment in a statement shared with Page Six, saying, “Angel’s unparalleled athleticism and influence amongst the sports and fashion communities exemplify the bold power of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

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It’s a full-circle moment for the athlete who attended last year’s show as a guest. Now, she returns as the main event.

Collecting Several Bags

Angel’s reign is not limited to basketball or the runway. According to Sportskeeda, she’s inked more than 20 endorsement deals, making her one of the most marketable athletes in women’s sports. Her multi-year partnership with Reebok, personally signed under Shaquille O’Neal’s leadership, marked the company’s first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal in years. Reese’s portfolio reads like a dream vision board. Her partnerships include Reebok, McDonald’s, Cash App, Victoria’s Secret, Beats by Dre, PlayStation, Bose, Amazon, Airbnb, Raising Cane’s, Good American, and Mielle Organics.



Each deal reflects her authentic appeal and influence among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences who see her as both aspirational and relatable.

According to On3, Angel Reese’s estimated net worth now sits around $1.8 million and that number is only climbing. Between her growing fashion icon status and her record-breaking WNBA rookie season (where she led the league in rebounds and broke a double-double streak record), Angel is redefining what it means to be “that girl” in sports.

As she told People, “I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere…we can dominate in our field and chase our dreams outside of it too.”

That’s the real flex. Essence previously reported that Reese earned an estimated $9.4 million in 2025, with the overwhelming majority coming from endorsements and brand partnerships rather than her WNBA salary.

That reality could soon shift. Under the newly signed WNBA Players Association collective bargaining agreement — which runs through 2032 — player salaries are expected to significantly increase. Reese is currently finishing out her four-year rookie contract worth $324,383 overall. According to Spotrac, she earned $74,909 in 2025 and is set to make approximately $350,692 in 2026 before future CBA increases potentially reshape superstar salaries across the league.

Between record-breaking stats, high-profile endorsements, and a fresh start in Atlanta, Angel Reese is proving her influence stretches far beyond the hardwood.

Congrats, Angel!

RELATED: Angel Reese To Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show



Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements was originally published on hellobeautiful.com