Chris Brown Receives Honorary Doctorate From Private Christian University, Social Media Is Not Impressed

WWD / Chris Brown

When you address Chris Brown, it’s Dr. Brown going forward. Well, sort of.

The talented but also extremely problematic artist shared some exciting news: he received an honorary doctorate in Visual & Performing Arts on Friday.

Brown was given an honorary degree from Harvest Christian University, described as a private, faith-based school in Dallas, Texas.

In a post on Instagram, which has over 4 million likes, Brown shared photos in a cap and gown, holding the degree, writing in the caption, “DID A THING!”

In the comments section, Brown received plenty of praise for his latest accomplishment. “Super dope Congratulations Dr. Brown!!” Erica Campbell wrote.

“Congrats to you!” SWV member Lelee Lyons wrote, with Goapele adding, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Social Media Had Thoughts About Chris Brown’s Honorary Degree

But others also don’t feel as impressed and are clowning Brown, while bringing up his abusive past with women.

“N**** got a phd for the wall to wall choreography,” one person said on X(formerly Twitter).

“What about his (Ph.D) in beating woman and making a 1.3 album…huh,” another person wrote.

Another post read, “Must be nice to get a doctorate at a university he didn’t go to. That’s a big reward for such a high school drop out. Because he’s a good performer? There’s young adults right now struggling through those classes and HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM. Meanwhile woman beater get’s a pass. Universities are such a scam.”

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Another post got hit with a community note blasting the school, pointing out that it’s not an “accredited university” and that there is no program to even earn the degree Brown was given.

“This is not an accredited university in America. There is no program to earn a degree through this “university.” They operate on their own sovereignty and are not recognized by any national accreditation,” the community note read.

Welp.

Still, congrats go out to Chris Brown; you can see more reactions below.