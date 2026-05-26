Kahlana Barfield Brown Drops Chic Weighted Vest And Dishes On Summer Fashion Staples

Brown leverages her fashion expertise to design a weighted vest that looks chic, not just functional.

She draws inspiration from her Seattle roots and lifelong love of Starbucks to create a versatile, coffee-inspired piece.

Brown's personal style philosophy emphasizes consistency, authenticity, and embracing what works best for you.

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Kahlana Barfield Brown knows style. So much so that she’s used her fashion aptitude to make a weighted workout vest actually look cool. The founder of KBB by Kahlana recently teamed up with Starbucks to create a utility-meets-wellness piece for women who don’t want to sacrifice style for fitness. “We wanted to create something that would make women feel good,” Brown told HelloBeautiful. “Function, obviously, is the most important, but we want it to be fashionable. Why can’t it be both? Why do you have to sacrifice fashion for function or vice versa?”

Source: Courtesy of Starbucks / Courtesy of Starbucks

The collaboration felt like a natural fit for Brown because it wasn’t built around a trend she just discovered. She shared that weighted vests have already been part of her routine for years, often joining her during early morning hikes and gym sessions. Add in her Seattle upbringing, the birthplace of Starbucks, and the partnership felt aligned. “I have always been a weighted vest girly,” Brown told HelloBeautiful. “And I’m also from Seattle, which is where Starbucks is based. I grew up, truly grew up on Starbucks.”

Kahlana Barfield Brown Creates Stylish Weighted Vest

The vest, which only costs $22 and is currently sold out (we’re not surprised), reimagines wellness wear through a fashion lens. It features a structured cream silhouette accented with Starbucks’ signature green trim. It’s also designed with an asymmetrical zip closure, adjustable details, and functional pockets, merging elevated streetwear and chic athleisure. Instead of the bulky, gym-centric aesthetic often associated with weighted gear, Brown intentionally softened the look with coffee-inspired hues and thoughtful details that feel more fashion-forward than purely functional.

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Source: Courtesy of Starbucks / Courtesy of Starbucks

Still, don’t expect Brown to pair the vest with stilettos for a street-style moment. Our girl is not about mixing athleisure wear into her iconic wardrobe. “I’m not taking the vest and putting a heel on with it,” she laughed. “But I will wear it if I’m doing something active, and then I’ll feel fashionable because it’s stylish.”

Kahlana Barfield Brown Dishes on Her Style and Summer Staples

While Brown may be designing pieces that blend wellness and style, her confidence in fashion started long before her latest collaboration. As a fellow Howard University alum, I had to ask how the HBCU experience shaped the woman and style maven she is today. If you’ve heard anything about HU, then you already know the sidewalks and hallways of the historic campus often feel more like a catwalk than a college campus. Brown remembered feeling that energy immediately. “I always say Howard for me — the yard was a runway,” she shared. “Howard really taught me to own and embrace my own style and to always put my best foot forward when it comes to fashion.”

These days, Brown has embraced fashion characteristics that are authentically hers. The Seattle, Washington native has traded trend-chasing for consistency, leaning into what she calls her personal style formula. “I have my signature thing and that’s what it is,” she proclaimed. Chic elements such as her bob haircut, red lips, white nails, oversized silhouettes, and timeless pieces have become staples of her style. “I know what I like, and I just stick with that formula.”

And because summer style is officially loading, Brown also shared a few staples she’s reaching for this season. Her current summer obsessions include comfortable thong sandals with lower heels, lightweight wide-leg linen pants, and oversized aviator sunglasses. “I just think it’s an easy way to make a statement without doing too much,” she said of the shades.

Brown’s fashion philosophy is refreshingly simple: find what works, make it your own, and don’t hold back on being your most elaborate, stylish self – whether that’s at a party, while running errands, or even during your morning workout.

Click here to learn more about the weighted vest.

Kahlana Barfield Brown Drops Chic Weighted Vest And Dishes On Summer Fashion Staples was originally published on hellobeautiful.com