50 Where?! Kandi Burruss’ Birthday Trip Is Giving Body, Bikinis & Beautiful Sisterhood

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Fifty where?! Kandi Burruss just dropped pictures from her birthday girls’ trip on social media, and now we are questioning her age, her beauty secrets, and why we weren’t invited.

The now 50-year-old is serving body, attitude, style, and the kind of glow we need the details on immediately. And, of course, her girls understood the assignment.

The legendary R&B singer, Broadway producer, and Real Housewives of Atlanta favorite celebrated her milestone birthday in Thailand with her crew, including fellow RHOA star Shamea Morton. The ladies started the celebration in Bangkok before taking the party to Phuket.

Kandi Burruss Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Her Girls In Thailand

From the photos and videos, Kandi – and her girls – had a time.

The birthday girl posed in a sparkling embellished bikini that showed off her curves and glowing skin. She paired the look with hoop earrings, a high ponytail, and simple flip-flops. Moisturized, smiling, and looking TF good, Kandi had us ready for every beauty, fitness, and vacation tip she is willing to share.

“Day 2 in #Phuket & we had a MF’n TIME!!!!” she wrote on Instagram while recapping the group’s time at Yona Beach.

The ladies posed poolside in bikinis, danced together in coordinated pink swimsuits, and enjoyed plenty of time on the water. Kandi also shared a shopping-day clip featuring the crew leaving Dior with bags in hand. Because a milestone birthday trip calls for a little luxury.

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Kandi’s birthday celebration comes just days after she opened up about her divorce from Todd Tucker to the media. The former couple finalized their divorce in March after 11 years of marriage.

“We’re doing our best to get along and get through this moment,” Kandi shared with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. She has also been candid that she is “not healed” after the split.

But on this trip, she was surrounded by women who showed up ready to celebrate her, dance with her, and make new memories. And that’s the type of sisterhood we love to see.

Kandi looks happy, sexy, and fully in her moment. Fifty has never looked better.

50 Where?! Kandi Burruss’ Birthday Trip Is Giving Body, Bikinis & Beautiful Sisterhood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com