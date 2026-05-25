Megan Thee Stallion & Solange Knowles’ Beach Day Is The Link Up We Love To See

Source: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and Solange Knowles are on somebody’s beach looking TF good, and we cannot get enough.

Solange dropped a gorgeous Instagram carousel over Memorial Day, tagging her girl Megan in sun-filled shots that immediately had the girls gagging. “May thee light shine upon all h-town legends forever more,” she wrote in the caption.

And whew, the H-Town beauty was shining.

Megan Thee Stallion & Solange Knowles Give Fans The Link-Up They Needed

Solange posed on a boat in a tiny white bikini against a dreamy sunset backdrop. Her long curls fell down her back as she gave body, skin, and poses we need to copy on our own feeds.

Megan joined her for the link-up in a string bikini and big curls. In one selfie, the two Houston beauties smiled together with the water behind them. They are the duo we did not know we needed.

Fans and celebs agree.

LeToya Luckett hopped into the comments writing, “Yasss bawdyyyyy.” Others celebrated the moment with comments like “Meg X Solo,” “BOTH HTOWN WOMEN TOGETHER,” and “The link up we needed.”

Scroll to see pictures in Solange’s Instagram carousel below.

Megan Thee Stallion Flexes Her Swimsuit Line

And because Megan Thee Stallion is always in her bag, she did not miss the opportunity to show body and melanin while flexing her swimsuit line.

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Posing against the sunset, Megan rocked the Conch Hottie Triangle Bikini Top and matching Bubblegum Hottie Side Tie Shell Bikini Bottoms from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line at Walmart. T

The full look is available online for under $40. The top retails for $20, while the matching bottoms are $18.

The pictures of the two Houson hotties come about a month after news broke of Megan’s high-profile breakup from NBA star Klay Thompson. Megan used Instagram Stories to share an emotional note about the end of the relationship, making clear that trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for her.

Megan is a lover girl’s lover girl. She has been public about loving love and being about her man. But what better way to pour back into yourself than with sun, water, and a good girlfriend by your side?

Megan Thee Stallion & Solange Knowles’ Beach Day Is The Link Up We Love To See was originally published on hellobeautiful.com