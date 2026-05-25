Charlotte Knick fans are going crazy After 3-0 Run

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

The New York Knicks are now one win away from something the franchise hasn’t seen in nearly three decades — an NBA Finals appearance — while the Cleveland Cavaliers are desperately searching for answers before their season slips away completely.

After dominating the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over Cleveland heading into Game 4 Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Led by superstar guard Jalen Brunson and one of the league’s toughest playoff defenses, New York has completely flipped expectations this postseason, overpowering Cleveland with physical play, clutch shooting, and relentless energy. The Knicks are now on the verge of reaching their first NBA Finals since 1999 — a run many longtime fans still consider legendary in New York basketball history.

Meanwhile, frustration is growing around the Cavaliers after another disappointing loss in Game 3. Cleveland entered the series as one of the East’s hottest teams but has struggled to contain New York’s pace and execution on both ends of the floor.

For many basketball fans — especially across Black sports culture where Knicks basketball has always carried major influence through music, fashion, and streetball history — this playoff run feels bigger than just wins and losses. Social media has exploded with excitement around Madison Square Garden’s energy, celebrity appearances, and the resurgence of one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises.

On the other side, questions are already beginning to surround Cleveland’s future if the Cavaliers fail to respond. Analysts are debating everything from coaching adjustments to roster construction as the pressure continues mounting around Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs’ core group.

Now all eyes turn to Game 4, where Cleveland faces a must-win situation while New York looks to finish the job and move one step closer to bringing championship basketball back to the city.

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