Netflix To Begin Live-Streaming ‘The Breakfast Club’ On The Daily

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After over 15 years of bringing you the latest news in the Hip-Hop culture on the daily through the airwaves, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club will be coming to your TV screens, more. Netflix is preparing to live-stream the daily talkshow in just a matter of weeks.

According to Variety, Netflix has just cut a deal with iHeart Media to begin live-streaming the popular morning Hip-Hop show starting this June 1, making the show Netflix’s first daily live program. Beginning at 6am (the time the show starts), The Breakfast Club will be airing uninterrupted for the duration of it’s three hours, giving Hip-Hoppers worldwide something to watch as they get ready for work, school, or just life itself in the early morning.

Now viewers can actually see the reactions of DJ Envy, Charlemagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa’s reactions in real time as they interview guests and break news on the daily.

While this may not seem like a big deal on it’s surface, Charlemagne Tha God knows that this means to him and his morning crew.

Per Variety:

Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement: “Do y’all understand what ‘live globally’ really means? Mornings in New York. Daytime in the U.K. and Ghana. Evenings across other parts of the world. The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming. That’s a big reason ‘The Breakfast Club’ has sustained its reign for so long. We’re building something powerful — real-time conversation, real community, on a global scale. The future belongs to those who can see what’s possible — and trust me, the vision for ‘The Breakfast Club’ and Netflix is crystal clear.”

“’The Breakfast Club’ has been a cultural staple for years, and we’re thrilled to make it our first daily live morning show on Netflix,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix’s VP of content licensing and programming strategy. “It’s a big step forward in how we bring culturally defining audio-first franchises to life for Netflix audiences around the world, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership with iHeartMedia.”

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Well earned and well deserved.

Will you be cutting on The Breakfast Club on your TV’s in the early morning? Let us know in the comments section below.

Netflix To Begin Live-Streaming ‘The Breakfast Club’ On The Daily was originally published on hiphopwired.com