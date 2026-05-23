R&B Royalty Link Up! Kehlani Taps Grammy Winner Durand Bernarr For Summer 2026 Tour

The summer concert season is officially heating up, and one of R&B’s best is getting ready to hit the road again. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kehlani announced that she is heading back on the road. Kehlani’s tour is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the summer. To pull it off, the Oakland-born star has officially tapped newly minted Grammy-winning artist Durand Bernarr as her main support act for the upcoming 2026 summer run.

Source: Monica Schipper/ Amy Sussman

While specific dates, cities, and venues are currently being kept under wraps, the announcement alone has sent shockwaves through the fandom. This pairing arrives at an absolute peak moment for both artists, making it a truly dynamic duo.

The upcoming trek marks a swift return to the stage for Kehlani, who spent much of the previous year dominating the stages. She successfully wrapped her massive Crash World Tour earlier in 2025, which stretched across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. By launching Kehlani’s tour with such a formidable co-star, she is making it clear that she is not resting on her laurels.

Selecting Bernarr as her touring partner is a cultural statement, as the Cleveland-born singer-songwriter has had a breakout year, officially claiming his first Grammy Award at the 2026 Grammys. He took home the trophy for Best Progressive R&B Album for his critically acclaimed 2025 independent project BLOOM, while also picking up nominations for Best R&B Song for “Overqualified” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Here We Are.”

Industry critics have frequently compared his immense vocal instrument to late legends like Luther Vandross, Prince, and B. Slade—artists who could carry entire musical eras forward on the strength of their range alone.

Much like Kehlani, Bernarr is capitalizing on the hype of the Grammy. On May 1st, he dropped his highly anticipated follow-up album, simply titled BERNARR. The star-studded project features collaborations with heavyweight producers and artists like Raphael Saadiq, Khalid, James Fauntleroy, and Vic Mensa. Stepping onto an arena-ready platform during Kehlani’s tour gives Bernarr the perfect opportunity to introduce his cinematic new album to massive crowds well beyond his existing fanbase.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Both artists took to social media to announce the good news and shamelessly show off their recent Grammy wins.

“Now the road REALLY won’t turn me loose! I’m beyond excited to be joining my frennnnnnn on tour!!!! Thank you so much @kehlani for this opportunity and I guarantee it’s gonna be a dope experience! See y’all on the road,” Bernarr wrote.

Bernarr joining Kehlani’s tour is no surprise, as the songstress has demonstrated a commitment to lifting up independent acts who share her core values of authenticity, vulnerability, and community. Past iterations of her live shows have featured standout openers like FLO, Destin Conrad, and Anycia, each carefully chosen to match her energy. Bringing out Bernarr, an openly LGBTQ+ independent powerhouse who used his Grammy acceptance speech to advocate for grace and kindness, is a continuation.

As previously mentioned, official tour dates and ticketing links have not been confirmed. Fans are being encouraged to closely monitor Kehlani’s official website and social media platforms for the formal schedule drop.

R&B Royalty Link Up! Kehlani Taps Grammy Winner Durand Bernarr For Summer 2026 Tour was originally published on bossip.com