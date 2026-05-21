Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

Kyle Busch, one of the most accomplished and recognizable drivers in NASCAR history, has died at the age of 41.

NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced his death Thursday after he had been hospitalized with what his family described earlier in the day as a severe illness.

No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

His family posted this on his X account earlier this morning:

A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch won titles in 2015 and 2019 and built a career defined by speed, intensity and rare versatility.

He finished with 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national series, the most of any driver in series history.

His 63 Cup Series wins rank ninth on the all-time list.

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Busch, a Las Vegas native, spent more than two decades racing at the highest level and remained an active Cup Series competitor this season with Richard Childress Racing.

He was widely known for his fierce, aggressive style behind the wheel and for a personality that made him one of the sport’s most polarizing figures.

At the same time, his talent was unquestioned, and his record established him as one of the most gifted drivers of his generation.

In a joint statement, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing described Busch as a future Hall of Famer whose passion and competitive spirit left a lasting mark on the sport and its fans.

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His death prompted an immediate outpouring of grief across the racing world.

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, their children, Brexton and Lennix, and his brother, former Cup champion Kurt Busch.

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

NASCAR’s community now mourns a driver whose impact will endure for years.

NASCAR Icon Kyle Busch Dies at 41 was originally published on wfnz.com