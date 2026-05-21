Trump Admin Continues 'White Only' Immigration Policy

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People who are actually paying attention understand that we are not being hyperbolic when we say the Trump administration is a white supremacist organization. The racism of this regime manifests itself through efforts to weaken Black voting power, purge non-whitewashed Black history into white-and-fragile oblivion, its hostility towards all things diversity, equity and inclusion, and its dedication to protecting white people from systemic discrimination that only exists in their perpetually-aggrieved minds.

Then there’s President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, which is blatantly and explicitly targeted at non-white immigrants, whether they’re documented or not, and far more lenient towards white immigrants of European descent, specifically, white Afrikaners from South Africa, who Trump has been claiming to save from a fictional “white genocide.”

According to The Guardian, the Trump administration announced that it will increase the number of white South Africans it admits as refugees this year from about 7,500 to 17,500, claiming that “unforeseen developments in South Africa created an emergency refugee situation.”

Mind you, the last time Trump made claims of an emergency situation for white Afrikaners in South Africa, the only evidence he offered included a video clip with no context, images of atrocities that did not take place in South Africa, and photos of rows of white crosses that he believed represented the graves of white farmers, which they did not.

But even if it were true that the minority race in South Africa—who benefited from nearly half a century of apartheid, from 1948 through the early ’90s—were actually fleeing to the U.S. for a better life and to escape oppression, that would be a story they shared with Black and brown migrants across the world, including Somalis, Haitians and South American immigrants, whom Trump never misses an opportunity to demonize and dehumanize, while having launched a mass deportation effort aimed at ridding the nation of their presence, by any means necessary, whether constitutional or not.

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Meanwhile, in October, the Trump administration drastically cut the number of refugees it would admit to the U.S. down to just 7,500 for the fiscal year, and reserved the overwhelming majority of the 7,500 spots for white South Africans and only white South Africans.

From The Guardian:

The US began admitting white South Africans as refugees in May 2025, while suspending the refugee settlement programme for people fleeing war and persecution in countries including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan. In the year ending in September 2024, the last full fiscal year before Trump took office, the US admitted more than 100,000 refugees. On Monday, the US state department sent Congress an emergency notice, stating that it would take up to 17,500 Afrikaners as refugees in the year ending in September. In October, the government had said it would admit just 7,500 refugees in total, mainly white South Africans. It said the cost of resettling 10,000 more white South Africans would be about $100m (£75m), according to the Associated Press, which saw a copy of the notice. The state department said the South African government’s rhetoric “across multiple ministries and political parties has sought to undermine the US resettlement program and attacked Afrikaners”.

It also cited a South African raid of a US refugee processing centre in December, which the US government said at the time was “unacceptable”. South Africa’s government defended the action, saying that it had deported seven Kenyans who were working illegally in the country without permits. “This escalating hostility heightens the risks to Afrikaners in South Africa, who are already subject to far-reaching government-sponsored race-based discrimination,” the state department notice said.

So, the South African government’s “rhetoric” and a raid that appears to be no different than the many raids and arrests conducted by ICE and Border Patrol at schools, daycare centers, hospitals, residential buildings, courthouses where immigration hearings were taking place, and other facilities in the U.S. — these are what rise to the low bar that constitutes an emergency situation that necessitates welcoming an extra 10,000 refugees into the country, so long as they have the complexion for protection.

So, yes, good people, the Trump administration is a white supremacist organization, and, at this point, the president is a white nationalist on at least two continents, three if you include his love for Israel and hatred for essentially the rest of the Middle East.

It’s long past time we normalize calling a thing exactly what it is.

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is ‘Whites Only’



South African Refugee Program Is Whites Only, Report Says



‘White Genocide’ Story Falling Apart As ‘Refugees’ Return To South Africa

Afrikaner Detained By ICE Shocked Whiteness Didn’t Save Him

Trump Admin Continues 'White Only' Immigration Policy was originally published on newsone.com