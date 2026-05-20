Capitol Police Officers File Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Slush Fund

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

President Donald Trump’s entire second term has been spent punishing his perceived enemies and relitigating the Jan. 6 insurrection that occurred at his behest. Since we live in the stupidest timeline, Trump has managed to parlay his lawsuit against the IRS into a settlement that creates a $1.7 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” for people who “suffered weaponization and lawfare” from the Biden administration. It’s a whole thing, y’all.

NewsOne writer Zack Linly does a better job of explaining it than I could. Two police officers who were on site during the Capitol have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the fund.

According to NBC News, the lawsuit was filed by former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges. In the lawsuit, Dunn and Hodges called the fund a “taxpayer-funded slush fund to finance the insurrectionists and paramilitary groups” that they say committed violence in President Donald Trump’s name. The suit argues that the fund is illegal and the premise establishing it was “a corrupt sham.”

Former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou, who worked on several Jan. 6-related cases, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the officers. Ballou said in a statement that if the fund is allowed to proceed, “it will fund insurrectionists, militias, and paramilitaries that are loyal to the president but unaccountable to the rule of law.” The lawsuit seeks to completely block the fund’s establishment.

From NBC News:

Dunn and Hodges, who say they have been harassed by Jan. 6 rioters and have received death threats after they spoke out publicly about their injuries and the violence of the riot, argue in their lawsuit that the creation of the fund only encourages violence to continue and might mean the threats against them grow.

They argue the money could “directly finance the violent operations of rioters, paramilitaries, and their supporters” who threatened their lives.

Citing comments from Trump, Blanche, Vice President JD Vance and Trump administration official Ed Martin, the lawsuit argues that “the purpose of the Anti-Weaponization Fund is obvious: to provide the Jan. 6 rioters, including the Proud Boys, with the remuneration they, the President, and the President’s allies all agree they are owed.”

On Tuesday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said anyone could apply for the fund, but stressed that Jan. 6 rioters wouldn’t automatically be paid out. “Does it mean they’re going to get money? No,” Blanche told reporters. “It just means they are allowed to apply.”

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It’s kind of crazy they’re allowed to apply, considering that they rioted at the effing Capitol.

What drives me insane is the lack of a consistent narrative regarding the Capitol riot. Trump and his MAGA acolytes have simultaneously argued that the Jan. 6ers were patriots, but also deep state operatives sent by the Democrats to incite violence. So if they’re really Democratic agents, why give a blanket pardon for a group of people who desecrated the Capitol, assaulted police officers, and threatened to hang the former vice president? Why establish a slush fund intended to pay out your “enemies”?

The self-victimization and complete lack of accountability are the things I genuinely can’t stand about the MAGA faithful.

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s DOJ Sets Up Reparations Fund For Jan 6 Rioters

Trump’s $1.7B White Grievance Fund Is Reparations For His Loyalists





Capitol Police Officers File Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Slush Fund was originally published on newsone.com