The tour promises a full experience, not just a podcast recording, with bigger venues, interactivity, and a 'party' vibe.

The hosts have built their brand intentionally, learning to separate business and personal issues while maintaining a strong friendship.

Prioritizing mental health, the hosts have had to overcome people-pleasing tendencies to focus on their own needs and belonging.

The ladies of Pour Minds are still sippin’ and still stunnin’ while making sure every city feels the love during their tour. Popular podcast hosts Drea Nicole and Lex P recently sat down with BOSSIP’s Liz Smith to talk touring, friendship, and mental health, while detailing how they built one of the most alluring audio experiences in the game.

Source: Max Hummels

As previously reported, Pour Minds’ 13-city tour is already selling out fast ahead of its first stop in New York on May 23, and according to the ladies, this run is about to be bigger than anything they’ve ever done.

Everyone wants to sip with the ladies of Pour Minds, and if you’re familiar with their unfiltered podcast, it’s easy to see why.

Bigger Venues, Bigger Energy, Bigger Experience

Pour Minds has hit the road before, but this time around, Drea and Lex are focused on turning their live show into a full experience instead of just recording a podcast in front of an audience.

Lex P explained exactly what fans can expect on the Still Sippin’ tour.

Source: Max Hummels / Max Hummels

“The production is gonna be better. It’s gonna be bigger, bigger venues, obviously. And it’s really extremely interactive,” she told BOSSIP. “I know a lot of times people go to podcast shows and it’s like the two hosts are just sitting in chairs and they’re just talking to each other and it looks exactly like the podcast. This is like Pour Minds on crack, okay? Steroids! But it’s like a party. It’s like a safe space for the girls to just come party with us. We’re doing meet and greets. We’re playing games. We’re still having conversations. We’re doing giveaways. It’s just like a vibe. Like, imagine like a big slumber party. That’s the vibe we wanna give. You coming to a big sleepover with your two favorite podcasters.”

Drea Nicole echoed that same excitement while making it clear they are treating this tour like a real production.

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“I think that’s gonna be like the major defining thing between this tour and the last tours that we have because in the past. This time, we are really going through all of the motions to make sure that it’s a real production and it be something that people can really enjoy and it be like an experience,” she said. “I mean, we ain’t got the Beyoncé budget, it ain’t gonna be no fireworks. So, we ain’t there yet. But, when you go to a Beyoncé show, when you go to an Usher show, it’s an experience and that’s how I want people to look at the Pour Minds live show. I want it to be nothing like any other podcast live show that they’ve ever been to.”

The Still Sippin’ Tour Theme Is “Put That S*** On”

One thing we’ve noticed about the Pour Minds fanbase is that the girls are coming dressed to impress.

While fans have been asking if the tour has an official theme, Lex P made it clear there is only one rule.

“It’s not necessarily a theme, but we want you to put that sh*** on,” she told BOSSIP. “Because we’re having a part of the show that’s called ‘Put That S*** On,’ and whoever is best dressed in the building wins a cash prize in every city.” She continued, “So we want the girls to show up in their best outfit, the swaggiest, sexiest outfit you got.”

Source: Max Hummels / Max Hummels

Friendship, Business, and Boundaries

Since launching Pour Minds in 2018, the Houston natives have built their platform brick by brick. From changing teams to making hard business decisions, both women admitted that success definitely didn’t happen overnight.

“We’re very serious about curating a good team,” said Drea Nicole. “We’re serious about our brand and where we want it to go and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

That same intentionality also applies to their friendship. After 11 years of being best friends, the two have learned how to separate personal issues from business.

“Of course, we have our moments where we’re not agreeing on something, but I think why it always just works out for us because one, we really do love each other,” Lex P told BOSSIIP. “This is still a united front.”

Prioritizing Mental Health

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, both women also opened up about the habits they had to break to protect their peace.

“Telling people yes all the time,” Drea admitted to BOSSIP. “I would break my back to be there for people and to show up for people at the cost of me not showing up for myself.” Lex P revealed her own struggles with being a people pleaser and trying to fit in. “But now, with Pour Minds, I feel like I’ve found a community of women who really get me and understand me,” she said. “I feel like I finally have a community of people who really love me and support me and I don’t have to try to fit in. It’s like, I belong here.”

That authenticity is exactly why the Pour Minds community continues to grow. The brand Drea Nicole and Lex P built has become a safe space for women, especially Black women, and fans are showing up loudly for the Still Sippin Tour. With sold-out dates, celebrity attention, and an audience that continues to grow, the future for Pour Minds looks brighter than ever.

Tickets for select cities are still available now.

Still Sippin', Still Stunnin': 'Pour Minds' Hosts Lex P & Drea Nicole Turn Friendship Into Fortune With A Tour Everyone Wants A Ticket To [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com