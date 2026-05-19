Charlotte Continues to Rank the Best to live.

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North Carolina is once again getting national recognition as several cities and towns across the state landed on new rankings of the best places to live in America — and Charlotte-area communities are making major noise on the list.

According to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report and Niche, multiple North Carolina towns were praised for their strong job markets, quality schools, safety, affordability, and overall quality of life. Communities in both the Charlotte and Triangle regions dominated many of the top spots. (Charlotte Observer)

In the latest U.S. News rankings, Cary came in at No. 11 nationally while Apex ranked No. 20 among the best places to live in the United States. Researchers looked at more than 850 cities and towns nationwide, evaluating categories including affordability, job opportunities, desirability, and quality of life. (Charlotte Observer)

Meanwhile, Charlotte-area neighborhoods and suburbs also stood out in Niche’s 2026 “Best Places to Live” rankings. Communities like Dilworth, Ballantyne East, Davidson, Provincetowne, Beverly Woods, and Weddington all landed among the top places to live in North Carolina. (Charlotte Observer)

For many Black families and young professionals across the Carolinas, the rankings reflect why North Carolina continues attracting people from major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Lower living costs, growing Black entrepreneurship, expanding cultural scenes, and opportunities in banking, tech, sports, and healthcare are helping reshape cities like Charlotte and Raleigh into national destinations.

Charlotte in particular continues seeing explosive growth, recently adding more new residents than any other city in the country over the past year. The city has also received recognition for its business climate, sports culture, and fast-rising economy. (Charlotte Regional Business Alliance)

Analysts say North Carolina’s combination of Southern culture, economic opportunity, and family-friendly communities is helping the state become one of the most sought-after places to live in America.

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