Money Matters Monday: Why a Volatile Economy Can Boost Your 401(k)

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Olympia D knows a lot of people are looking at this volatile economy and feeling uneasy about their money. On this Money Matters Monday on 105.3 R&B, she brings in financial planner, educator, and FIRE expert Jackie Cummings Koski to explain why the same choppy economy that’s driving up gas and grocery prices might actually be good news for your 401(k).

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Stock Market Gains Despite High Prices

Jackie starts by acknowledging what everyone feels: everyday costs are way up, from the pump to the checkout line. But she highlights a bright spot—over the last year, the stock market has climbed about 24%, and since the start of 2026 it’s already up around 8%, which is a big deal for anyone invested in a 401(k), IRA, or other stock market–based accounts. If you’ve stayed invested through the ups and downs, she says you’re likely seeing those gains show up in your retirement balance.

Stay the Course When Markets Swing

Jackie uses this moment to remind listeners that volatility is normal; the stock market naturally moves up and down over time. She recalls that just last year, they were having a very different conversation, proving how quickly conditions can change. Her message: enjoy the good times, but don’t panic during the bad ones—sticking with your long-term plan and not cashing out during a downturn is key to benefiting when the market rises again.

The Market Is Up More Than It’s Down

To give people confidence, Jackie shares one of her favorite stats: when you look at year-end results over time, the stock market finishes higher roughly 80% of the time. That means you’re more likely to earn money by staying invested than you are to lose money by constantly jumping in and out. She encourages listeners to pat themselves on the back for investing, keep their money working, and remember that long-term participation in the market is often a powerful way to build wealth.

Olympia D wraps the segment by letting listeners know they can find Jackie at JackieCummingsKoski.com or on social media under the same name, where she’s always talking about investing and helping people stay focused on their financial future.