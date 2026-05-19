There’s alot to say from Ex-NFL star for Charlotte school

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The debate around Mallard Creek’s controversial state championship disqualification just reached the national stage — and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is making it clear where he stands.

RG3 took to social media this week defending Mallard Creek High School after the school was stripped of its state track championship following a relay violation ruling that stunned athletes, parents, and supporters across Charlotte.

“Mallard Creek was ROBBED,” Griffin posted online, sparking thousands of reactions and reigniting frustration surrounding the decision.

The controversy began after officials disqualified Mallard Creek’s 4×200 relay team during the state championships, a ruling that ultimately cost the school enough points to lose the overall team title. Critics argue the punishment was excessive and believe the ruling overshadowed the athletes’ performances and hard work throughout the season.

Supporters across the city — especially within Charlotte’s Black community — have rallied behind the student-athletes, saying the moment highlights long-standing frustrations over how urban schools and predominantly Black programs are treated in high-profile competitions. Social media quickly filled with posts calling the decision unfair and demanding accountability from state athletic officials.

Griffin’s comments only amplified the conversation, bringing national attention to a situation that many in Charlotte already viewed as bigger than sports. The former NFL star, known for speaking openly on athlete issues and youth sports, said the students deserved better after earning their success on the track.

For many families and supporters, the issue now is about more than a trophy — it’s about respect, fairness, and making sure student-athletes feel their accomplishments cannot simply be erased after the fact.