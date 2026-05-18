Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts Audemars Piguet Watches & Burberry Trench Coats To Team After MVP Win

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In 2025, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first NBA MVP award and celebrated by giving his teammates Rolexes, and as it turns out, history repeats itself.

On Sunday night, SGA was awarded the MVP again and knew he had to go even bigger than Rolex, so he laced the entire roster with Audemars Piguet watches.

These aren’t the $400 AP x Swatch pocket watches that created a global frenzy over the weekend, but a coveted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver, featuring a blue dial. Some of the players got the 42mm watch on a rubber strap, while others got one with an integrated stainless steel bracelet. Either way, watch reseller Chrono24 lists the watch for around $25,000. If all 18 players on the Thunder roster get their own, Gilgeous-Alexander’s bill from his jeweler would be around $450,000, but luckily, he’s part of the AP family.

The gift basket also included a Spotify gift card, which SGA says is perfect timing to stream fellow Canadian Drake’s Iceman as well as Burberry trench coats.

“My teammates are very fashionable guys, and I figured I’d help them out a little bit with the Burberry trench coats,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, in addition to the watches and trench coats, the gift baskets also include a set of golf clubs, “YSL cologne, custom Levi’s Canadian tuxedo sets, new iPhone 17s with free AT&T service, free Spotify Premium memberships, and custom Don Julio 1942 bottles.”

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“It’s been amazing. Welcoming me as a young kid, welcoming my family as my family continues to grow. This place has really become a second home to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The fans have been amazing. I really love you guys. I really, really, really knew they were real when we sucked for 3 years, and they didn’t go anywhere. That’s when I realized they really love us.”

With a second MVP trophy locked in, he’ll now lead the Thunder in trying to overcome the Victor Wembanyama-led mountain that is the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. If they prove successful, they’ll go against the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks series.

See social media’s reaction to SGA showering his teammates with gifts below.