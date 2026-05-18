The Playoffs Belong to Me: Wendell Carter Jr. Isn’t Waiting His Turn

Listen to Article

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

As a high school senior, Wendell Carter Jr. could not have foreseen his life being as fruitful as it is today. Of course, he knew the NBA was a realistic goal. After all, the 6’10 Atlanta native graduated from the prestigious Pace Academy with a 3.8 GPA and a national ranking as the #1 graduating power forward. Yet, did the future Duke Blue Devil envision himself as a NBA lottery pick? Did his dreams costar a girlfriend who happens to be one of the coolest beauties in the WNBA? Most importantly, did Mr. Carter anticipate averaging a double double in the NBA playoffs?

Wendell is aware that he is currently living a dream come true. Years before becoming a five star recruit, he was just a teen developing his hoop game during his fondest years of NBA postseason play: “[My favorite] era was when the Warriors and Cleveland were basically in the finals every year,” says Carter Jr. in reference to the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meeting in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-2018. “Just watching Steph and ‘Bron go at it year after year [was the best].”

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Today, Wendell is holding down the paint for his Orlando Magic as they attempt the toughest task of the first round: sending the #1 seed home. Although his team is an 8th seed currently matched up with the two-way nightmare that is the Detroit Pistons, at press time, the Magic own a 3-1 series lead. WJC has contributed to Orlando’s potential historic run as the team’s rebounding leader, averaging a double double for the second consecutive postseason (11.5 ppg and 10 rpg; his 2025 averages were 10.2 ppg and 10.8 rpg). In fact, just nine days after Wendell’s 27th birthday, the Taurus gave his Magic their second series lead with a 14 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks performance. The reaction by Wendell’s lady––who has several 17 rebound games on her professional resume––was priceless: “17 REBOUNDS?! who are you feeling likeeeeee🤭.”

When discussing his hoop dreams and journey, the son of two basketball players credits his success to “will and determination.” “Never being outworked shaped me into the person I am today in every aspect of my life,” says Carter Jr, before sharing accreditation for his wins. “None of this is possible with my Lord Jesus Christ. He saw all of this before I did.”

For eight seasons, Wendell has been a guaranteed 12 and 8 center, He’s spent his last five and a half seasons with the Magic and appears to have found a home. His finest statistical year was 2021-22––his first full season with Orlando, after being traded from the Chicago Bulls with Otto Porter and two first round draft picks for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu. Wendell started in 61 of his 62 games played and finished the season with a double double line of 15 ppg and 10.5 rpg.

The Orlando big man’s early success in the current postseason comes at no surprise to any of the Magic personnel nor fanbase. Throughout the 2025-26 season, he made it his business to put potential playoff teams on notice. In the Magic’s first contest with Steph Curry’s Warriors, he put up 17 points and 12 rebounds, finishing with a 71% field goal percentage. During a February west coast trip, he averaged 17.5 ppg and 12.5 rpg against consecutive Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers contests on 15-27 shooting. In the final full month of the regular season, WJC handed double doubles to both the Cavs (11 and 11) and Suns (12 and 12).

Not only is Wendell a reliable force on both ends of the floor, the stretch five creates defensive mismatches with his ability to step out and hit 3pointers with 31% accuracy. Statistics aside, Wendell’s superpower may be his on-court ability to adjust his game to what best serves his teammates. He has the skillset to be a dominant player as well as the malleability to provide whatever the situation requires. When asked to describe his responsibility as the Magic’s starting center this postseason, he responds like the ultimate teammate. “Just being the anchor on both sides of the ball,” he says. “Doing whatever is needed to help this team succeed, whether it shows in the box score or not.”

In the Magic’s current first round series, WCJ is consistently outplaying Detroit’s front court. His performance relies mightily on his lifestyle off the court. The uninterrupted support of his girlfriend aids him mentally, while a balanced diet delivers him to tip-off at his physical best. On game days, Wendell enjoys “a good pasta” before suiting up for action. His post game dinners are more flexible. He says, “I’m pretty open to anything, [whether it’s] sushi or steak, etcetera.”

Although the Orlando Magic finished the regular season second in their Southeast conference with a 45-37 record, they still required a Play-In win against an electric Charlotte Hornets team to secure the 8th seed in the playoffs. Wendell is a foundational piece to a squad that boasts talent as athletic as they are diverse. One could make a case that, during the regular season, the Orlando Magic produced the most highlight dunks above any other NBA team.

To take the Magic as deep into the postseason as possible, WJC will have to remain their enforcer on both ends of the floor. He will have to maintain the walking double double he has embodied over the last two postseasons. An occasional trey won’t hurt either. The ATL big man is aware of his expectations on the hardwood. He has as much faith in his game as he does in his band of brothers. He also has a new hoop dream. Like possibly bringing an NBA Championship to Disney World. That feat, Wendell says, will require something more than statistics; a combination stronger than buckets and boards: Faith and mental fortitude. “[We have to] continue to grind and believe,” he says. “Believe that anything is possible if we put our minds to it and not take any short cuts.”

The Playoffs Belong to Me: Wendell Carter Jr. Isn’t Waiting His Turn was originally published on cassiuslife.com