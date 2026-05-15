Doctoral Decepticon? Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Gets DRAGGED Over Suspected Scholastic Scammery, Sparks Hilarious Tweets, Memes & More Across Social Media

Source: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

By now, you’ve probably seen Dr. Cheyenne Bryant getting dragged to Higher Ed Hell and back over her suspected scholastic scammery as a trending social media star who addressed the claims on a press run for her new book, Live Your Promise.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Bryant responded to the growing online skepticism surrounding her doctoral credentials.

Over the past few months, social media users have accused Bryant of being a “fraud” and a “scammer,” with many loud critics claiming they could not find records of her dissertation or documentation confirming her doctorate.

On her website, Bryant says that she earned a doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the now-defunct Argosy University and has a Master’s degree in Marriage, Family, & Child Therapy.

According to Bryant, she completed the doctoral program while the school was still accredited. However, years later, when she attempted to retrieve her official transcripts, she discovered that the university had closed.

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“I said, oh, well, they got to have records,” she shared, responding to Loren Lorosa. “I mean, they were accredited when I attended the school. They were accredited when I finished the program. I go and look, there is a third party that has the records where I contact the third party. That third party only holds records for two years.”

Bryant went on to explain that because she missed the 2-year deadline to retrieve the records, she ultimately lost access to official documentation.

“And then I contacted financial aid. You can’t make up financial aid. It shows that I paid for a doctoral program alongside my master’s program and my undergrad program, and they said we can fully refund your money under one circumstance, we give you your money back. You don’t get credit for not a class, a course, a program you took in this university… So do you want us to refund you? Or do you want us not? I said no, because I didn’t want to risk the chance of them saying what we’re going to give you back your money, and it wipes out your entire program.”

Bryant also shared that she was able to download portions of her academic records from the Argosy student portal, “including up to” her dissertation, but claims many of the remaining files were no longer available. She added that other former students from the university experienced similar issues.

Not long after her Breakfast Club interview went viral, Bryant appeared on The Marissa Mitchell Show where she doubled down on refusing to provide proof of her doctorate degree.

“I have multiple degrees, and my thing is that my proof isn’t something that I have to prove to individuals… my obedience is to God, not the people,” she said, citing highly visible ‘sessions’ with celebrities, including Nick Cannon, Cam Newton, Shannon Sharpe, and B. Simone, as evidence of her impact and legitimacy.

“All of my sessions have been live,” she continued. “No one knew who Dr. Bryant was prior to seeing all of my sessions that were live… They deemed my work effective before they deemed me validating myself.”

The conversation grew more testy when Mitchell directly asked Bryant why she continues using the title “Doctor” if she cannot produce the doctoral degree publicly.

“I’ve earned the title,” she responded. “I have multiple degrees, and I’m not going to prove anything to anybody… Yeah, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, baby…”

Naturally, social media erupted with (hilarious) reactions to Dr. Bryant’s claims which, in the midst of all of the shenanigans, inspired the resurfacing of a clip of her appearance on Basketball Wives.

In the clip, she can be seen chiding Brooke Bailey for not standing up as requested during an empowerment lunch.

Bailey, who was skeptical about Dr. Bryant at the time, posted the following statement after the life coach’s latest viral moment.

Do you think Dr. Bryant should provide proof of her Doctoral degree? Or is this one big overblown saga that isn’t that serious? Tell us down below and peep the social media hilarity over Dr. Bryant’s shenanigans on the flip.