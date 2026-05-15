President of CLT NAACP has alot to say of Interim Mayor

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

A political firestorm is brewing in Charlotte after the president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP doubled down on controversial comments warning city leaders against appointing a non-Black interim mayor to replace outgoing Mayor Vi Lyles.

Corine Mack, president of the local NAACP branch, sparked backlash this week after posting on the organization’s Facebook page that it was “seriously disturbing for white folks to be lobbying to be the interim mayor in Charlotte.” The post came days after Lyles announced she would step down in June, leaving City Council to appoint a temporary replacement. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Mack argued that Black political representation is being threatened nationwide and said Charlotte should continue that representation following Lyles’ resignation. She also warned council members that voters would “hold [them] accountable” if they selected a non-Black interim mayor. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The remarks immediately triggered heated debate online and across the city, with critics accusing the NAACP leader of injecting race into a decision they believe should be based on qualifications. Hundreds of comments flooded social media posts discussing the controversy. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Mack later defended her stance in additional Facebook posts and media interviews, saying she would not back down from advocating for Black leadership in Charlotte politics.

“My position is, and always will be, in this particular case we should now replace her with someone who’s African American,” Mack told WBTV. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While some local leaders said they respected her advocacy role within the NAACP, others emphasized that the next interim mayor should be selected based on leadership ability, experience, and unity for the city moving forward. (https://www.wbtv.com)