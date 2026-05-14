Source: Ken Levine / Getty 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Willy T. Ribbs — The First Black Driver In The Indy 500 When people talk about breaking barriers in motorsports, the name Willy T. Ribbs deserves to be at the center of the conversation. Long before diversity became a major talking point in racing, Ribbs was pushing through racism, resistance, and roadblocks to make history in one of the most exclusive sports in America. In 1991, he became the first Black driver to qualify for and compete in the legendary Indianapolis 500, opening doors for future generations in motorsports. Here are 10 things you may not know about the racing pioneer.

1. He Was The First Black Driver To Race In The Indy 500 In 1991, Willy T. Ribbs officially became the first Black driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500. His appearance marked a groundbreaking moment in sports and Indianapolis history.





2. He Faced Open Racism Throughout His Career Ribbs competed during an era where racism in motorsports was far more visible and aggressive. He dealt with racial slurs, threats, sabotage accusations, and resistance from teams and fans while trying to establish himself in the racing world.





3. He Started Racing In Europe Before Becoming Known In America Before making headlines in the United States, Ribbs raced in Formula Ford and other circuits in Europe, building experience internationally while many American teams still refused to give him opportunities. Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.





4. He Was Known For His Confidence And Swagger Unlike many drivers of his era, Ribbs embraced confidence, fashion, charisma, and celebrity culture. He often compared himself to stars like Muhammad Ali and refused to shrink himself to make others comfortable.





5. He Was Recruited By A Racing Legend Bill Cosby helped sponsor Ribbs’ Indy 500 effort through a partnership with legendary team owner Dick Simon. The sponsorship helped make Ribbs’ historic Indy appearance possible.





6. A Mechanical Failure Nearly Stopped His Historic Indy Run During qualifications for the 1991 Indianapolis 500, Ribbs experienced mechanical issues and even crashed during practice. Despite the setbacks, he still managed to qualify and make history.





7. He Competed Against Some Of Racing’s Biggest Legends Throughout his career, Ribbs raced during an era featuring motorsports icons like Ayrton Senna, Mario Andretti, and Al Unser Jr..





8. He Also Made History In NASCAR Before modern conversations about diversity in NASCAR, Ribbs became the first Black driver to test a stock car for a major NASCAR team in the 1980s.





9. His Story Became A Documentary His life and racing journey were highlighted in the documentary Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story, produced by Adam Carolla and directed by Nate Adams. The film explores both his groundbreaking accomplishments and the racism he faced throughout his career.





10. His Legacy Continues To Inspire A New Generation Drivers like Bubba Wallace and other Black racers in motorsports today are often part of conversations that Ribbs helped make possible decades ago. His willingness to challenge the status quo changed the sport forever.