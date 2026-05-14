Gamer Taunts Devs Following Lifetime Ban For Leaking ‘Forza Horizon 6’

Playground Games/ Xbox / Forza Horizon 6

Playground Games confirmed that its next installment in the Forza Horizon franchise was leaked ahead of its release date and issued severe punishment for the gamers involved.

Several gamers were banned for 7,000+ years by Playground Games after they allegedly leaked footage of Forza Horizon 6 ahead of its release date.

Getting banned for leaking games ahead of their launch is nothing new, but the severity of the punishment is what is raising eyebrows.

What’s even crazier is that one of the leakers shared even more footage of himself taking the game for a spin, even though he was already banned from playing it.

Polygon reports that in the seven-minute clip uploaded by the DVS Squad, one of the alleged leakers shared details about the situation and claimed no cheating tools were involved, while boasting that his channel is getting more views.

Per The Verge:

“I knew the risk, I simply didn’t care,” he said. DVS Squad explained he was an experienced Forza modder and would have no trouble at all circumventing the ban. The developers could try and issue a hardware ban, he claimed, and he would know exactly how to overcome it. He asserts that he’s been banned before, and it hasn’t stopped him from continuing to enjoy the game. If this time is different, he says it’s because he didn’t care enough to blur out his gamertag.

“I’m kind of glad because it just gives my channel more attention,” the modder said.

The Leaker Claims He Still Has Access To The Game

He also noted that his 7,973 ban cost him the handle he used during the leak, but downplayed the ban by adding he only lost progression and that “I’m free to play online as much as I want, and there’s nothing they can do to really stop it.”

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Playground Games acknowledged the leak while denying that it was due to a pre-load issue, a claim many are making on social media.

Yikes.

This news is unfortunate; we are not fans of leaks. But, on a more positive front, the reviews for Forza Horizon 6 are revving up, and the game is sitting at a mighty 91 on OpenCritic.

We have been taking the game for a test drive ourselves and think Forza Horizon 6 is a strong contender for Game of the Year.

Yes. It is that good, and will be sharing our full thoughts on the game.

You can see more reactions to gamers getting banned below.