Chris Brown Crashes Out After New Album Gets Trashed

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The latest album by controversial R&B star Chris Brown was the subject of a pointedly rough review by music site Pitchfork, and Brown’s response to the review was laden with expletives and defiance after that review went viral.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 12), Brown addressed the Pitchfork review. “Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and, you know, say some sad s–t, but f–k that,” he began. “We kickin’ they ass, g——-t. We ain’t lettin’ up.”

The new album, BROWN, is the 12th for the “Beg For It” singer. Its release on May 8 was met with mixed reviews, but Pitchfork’s caused a stir, referring to it as “a real piece of s–t” and rating it 1.3 on their scoring scale.

“I’m going to keep my foot on they neck and we ain’t stopping. You heard me? We doing this motherf**kin’ tour, more s**t to come. I’m not going to tell you what’s more to come, but it’s coming,” “I don’t give a f**k what these n****s is talking about,” Chris Brown continued, visibly excited. “I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my s—t.”

“Go listen to motherf——n’ Zara Larsson or somebody. F–k them,” the Grammy Award winner concluded, taking a jab at the Swedish singer and songwriter who labeled him an “abuser” in an interview with Cosmpolitan in February. “There’s so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are, like, abusers,” Larsson said to the outlet. “You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song. Bye!”

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The 37-year-old is gearing up to go out on tour in the U.S. with superstar singer Usher. Brown recently pleaded not guilty after being arrested last May in the United Kingdom after allegedly assaulting music producer Amadou ‘Abe’ Diaw in a London nightclub. The trial is set to take place later this year.



Chris Brown’s video response is a turnaround from a more humble reply to the initial responses to BROWN. “I can take my audience’s criticism and opinions,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories on May 10. “The last 3 albums have came [sic] under the same scrutiny and it eventually grew on people. Thank you for even taking the time out to listen.”





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