Beyoncé Music Theft Case Update: Why Are The Songs Still Missing And Who Stole Them?

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Beyoncé’s stolen unreleased music still has not been recovered, and now the man accused of taking it has been sentenced.

The latest update comes nearly a year after hard drives containing unreleased music, tour footage, watermarked tracks, and future setlists were allegedly stolen from members of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour team in Atlanta. But while the court case is moving forward, fans are still focused on one thing: Where is the music?

According to the Associated Press, Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty in Fulton County Superior Court to entering an automobile and to criminal trespass, both tied to the theft. On May 12, Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced him to two years in prison, but the stolen items have not been recovered. Prosecutors reportedly said tracking technology connected to a stolen MacBook helped investigators with the case.

BeyHive Reacts To Sentencing In Beyoncé Theft Case

The original theft happened less than 48 hours before Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Atlanta. At the time, reports said the stolen luggage included hard drives with unreleased music, concert footage plans, and set lists.

Now, social media is reacting all over again.

Fans quickly filled comment sections with jokes, questions, and reactions after news of the sentencing broke online.

“If the judge was a real BeyHive, he would have given him 4! 😂,” one commenter joked under a Shade Room post. “Give him more time for not releasing the music to us 😂😂,” another fan wrote.

Others were more focused on what may actually be sitting on those missing hard drives.

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“Well at least tell us if it is a rock album 🫣,” one person commented under a CNN post. Another added, “Is this part of the album rollout? 🥲

The recent sentencing reminds fans of Bey’s dedication to her music and craft. Despite the headlines at the time, the “21 Carriages” singer kept going. She served lewks and sold out shows in Atlanta and across the country. According to Rolling Stone, the entire Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million across 32 shows, making it the highest-grossing country tour in history.

Further, the BeyHive does not play when it comes to Beyoncé. Fans have been watching for clues about where she may go next in her act trilogy. With this case essentially closed, the missing hard drives will only add to their search.

Beyoncé Music Theft Case Update: Why Are The Songs Still Missing And Who Stole Them? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com