Its time for the City to hold up to each other Homeless Rise

Source: Neil Libbert / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mecklenburg County has reached another record high in the number of people living outside without shelter, underscoring the growing housing crisis facing the Charlotte region.

Newly released data from the county’s annual Point-in-Time Count found that 499 people were experiencing unsheltered homelessness in January — a 12% increase from last year’s previous record. The count includes people living in encampments, vehicles, parks and abandoned buildings. (Charlotte Observer)

Overall, more than 2,000 people were identified as experiencing homelessness across Mecklenburg County, according to the report. Officials say rising housing costs, limited shelter space and economic instability continue to push more residents into crisis. (wfae.org)

County leaders noted that nearly 125 of the unsheltered individuals counted this year had never previously interacted with homeless service providers, highlighting how quickly housing insecurity is expanding into new populations. Veterans, young adults and families with children were also included in the findings. (Charlotte Observer)

Advocates say the numbers reflect a growing need for affordable housing, mental health services and emergency shelter resources as Charlotte continues to grow.

Officials emphasized that the annual count likely underestimates the true number of people experiencing homelessness across the region.