Hornets Coach get the extended Contract

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have rewarded head coach Charles Lee with a contract extension after leading the franchise to one of the biggest turnarounds in team history.

The move comes after the Hornets improved by 25 wins during Lee’s first full season at the helm, a dramatic jump that reignited optimism around the organization and helped push Charlotte into postseason contention. Team ownership and front office executives praised Lee for establishing accountability, player development and a stronger competitive culture throughout the roster.

After a difficult start to the season, Charlotte rallied behind a young core and emerged as one of the league’s most improved teams. Players frequently credited Lee’s communication style and leadership approach for helping maintain confidence during challenging stretches.

“Charles brought a vision and identity to this team,” the organization said in a statement announcing the extension. “We believe he is the right leader for where this franchise is headed.”

Lee, previously an assistant coach with Milwaukee and Boston, was hired to help reshape the Hornets’ long-term direction following years of inconsistency.

The extension signals the franchise’s belief that Charlotte’s recent progress is only the beginning as the team looks to build sustained success moving forward.