Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Source: Vicente Méndez / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte leaders are one vote away from bringing red-light cameras back to 10 intersections across the city, reigniting debate over public safety, surveillance and equity in historically underserved communities.

City Council members say the proposal is aimed at reducing crashes and dangerous driving at some of Charlotte’s busiest intersections. Supporters point to rising traffic fatalities and reckless driving incidents as reasons the cameras are needed again after years off the streets.

From an African American perspective, many residents say safety matters — especially in neighborhoods where speeding and traffic violence have become common concerns. But others worry the cameras could disproportionately impact Black and working-class communities through costly citations and increased policing through technology.

Some community advocates are calling for transparency about where cameras would be placed and how violations would be enforced. Questions have also surfaced about whether revenue generation could become a hidden motivation behind the program.

Charlotte previously ended its red-light camera program in 2006 after legal and administrative challenges. City leaders now argue updated technology and new state authorization could make the system more effective and accountable.

The proposal is expected to face a final council vote in the coming weeks as public discussion continues around balancing safety with fairness and community trust.