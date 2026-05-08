13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Let us be honest about something. For a lot of us who grew up Black in America, television was not just entertainment. It was a mirror, a classroom and sometimes a second home. As we celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, let’s honor thirteen Black TV moms who raised us even if they weren’t ours. At the center of some of the greatest shows ever made was a Black mother who showed us what love, sacrifice, strength and grace actually looked like in real time. Before social media told us how to feel about ourselves, these women were already on our screens showing us who we could be and what a family held together by a Black woman’s hands could look like. This Mother’s Day weekend, we are giving them their flowers properly. As Revolt put it, Black mothers are the cornerstone of families globally, and their influence not only lays the foundation for thriving households but also equips many of us with the resilience and readiness needed to face life’s challenges. These fictional women did exactly that for an entire generation of viewers who needed to see it. Scroll for thirteen Black TV moms who raised us, even if they were not ours.

Black TV Moms That We Love

1. Lisa Landry — Sister Sister Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Jackée Harry brought a level of personality and warmth to Lisa Landry that made every single scene she was in electric. She was a single mother who figured it out on her own, stretched every dollar she had and somehow still managed to be the coolest mom in the room at all times. No notes.

2. Rainbow Johnson — Black-ish Tracee Ellis Ross played Rainbow as if she were channeling every ambitious, loving, complicated Black woman who has ever tried to balance a career and a family without losing herself in the process. She was not perfect and the show was brave enough to show that, which made her feel more real than almost any TV mom before her.

3. Vivian Banks — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Aunt Viv walked into a show that already had Will Smith as the main character and somehow became the emotional center of the entire thing. She was elegant, educated and completely unafraid to check anyone in the room, including her own husband, when he was out of pocket. She loved Will like he came from her own body and made sure he knew it every single season.



4. Rochelle Rock — Everybody Hates Chris Tichina Arnold took a character who could have easily been a one-note disciplinarian and turned her into one of the most layered and hilarious mothers in television history. Rochelle Rock was tough because she had to be and loving because she chose to be and the difference between those two things is everything.

5. Clair Huxtable — The Cosby Show There is a reason that decades after that show ended, people are still measuring television mothers against Clair Huxtable. Phylicia Rashad created something rare: a Black woman on screen who was brilliant, powerful and warm all at once, and she made it look effortless even when the writing demanded everything from her.



6. Tanya Baxter — That’s So Raven She was going to law school, raising two kids and still showing up to every chaotic situation her daughter’s visions created without losing her mind. Tanya Baxter was proof that a Black woman could be soft and strong at the same time and make it look completely natural.



7. Tasha Mack — The Game Tasha Mack was complicated and the show never tried to hide that. She made mistakes, she overreached and she sometimes loved her son in ways that did more harm than good. But she was also fiercely present in a way that many television mothers are not, and Wendy Raquel Robinson made every single one of those contradictions feel completely believable.



8. Florida Evans — Good Times Florida Evans did not have much in material resources, but she had an abundance of faith, backbone, and love for her children that no amount of poverty could touch. She held that family together through conditions that would have broken most people and she did it without ever asking for applause making her one of the best Black TV moms of all time.



9. Dee Mitchell — Moesha Stepmothers rarely get their credit on television and Dee Mitchell was one of the best examples of why that needs to change. Sheryl Lee Ralph played her with a quiet dignity and genuine tenderness that made it impossible not to root for her even when the kids were being difficult, which in this case was frequently.

10. Nikki Parker — The Parkers Mo’Nique brought a kind of fearless, unfiltered love to Nikki Parker that television had genuinely never seen before. She was loud and messy and absolutely devoted to her daughter in a way that transcended every comedic bit the show put her through. That devotion was always the real story underneath the jokes.



11. Louise Jefferson — The Jeffersons Weezy was the quiet anchor of a show that got loud and chaotic every week. The late Isabel Sanford played her with grace and groundedness that gave George Jefferson permission to be as big as he needed to be, because everyone watching knew she was the one holding the whole thing together. That is a particular kind of power and it deserves to be celebrated every single Mother’s Day.



12. Wanda — The Bernie Mac Show She did not bear those children. She chose them. And there is something profoundly powerful about a woman who steps into a ready-made family and decides to love those kids like they were hers from the very beginning. Kellita Smith played Wanda with a warmth and humor that made the whole show feel like home.

