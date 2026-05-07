I-77 planning for expansion project

Source: Oleksandr Slobodianiuk / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has unveiled new renderings for its controversial I-77 expansion project, reigniting debate over the future of transportation in Charlotte and the impact the proposal could have on nearby communities.

The updated designs show elevated express toll lanes stretching through parts of south and uptown Charlotte as part of a multibillion-dollar effort aimed at reducing congestion along one of the region’s busiest corridors. Officials say the revised concept is intended to lessen impacts on neighborhoods and historic sites compared to earlier proposals. (WSOC TV)

Still, opposition remains strong among residents, advocacy groups and local leaders who argue the project prioritizes toll lanes over long-term public transit solutions.

“I don’t think we should do it at all. There must be another way,” one resident said during recent public discussions surrounding the proposal. Concerns have centered on noise, air pollution and the potential impact on historically Black neighborhoods near the interstate. (Queen City Nerve)

Transportation officials maintain the project is necessary to address growing traffic demands in the Charlotte region, though critics continue pushing for alternatives such as expanded transit and dedicated bus infrastructure.

The project remains under review as community feedback and political debate continue.