Not Guilty For Former Patriot Stefon Diggs

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

BOSTON (AP) — Former Stefon Diggs was found not guilty Tuesday of assaulting his private chef in a case centered on a dispute over pay and their personal relationship.

A Massachusetts jury acquitted the former New England Patriots receiver of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges following a two-day trial and less than two hours of deliberation. (AP News)

The charges stemmed from a Dec. 2, 2025 incident at Diggs’ home in Dedham, where his former live-in chef, Jamila Adams, alleged he slapped and choked her during an argument. Diggs denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty earlier this year. (AP News)

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During the trial, defense attorneys challenged Adams’ credibility, arguing the dispute was rooted in financial disagreements and personal tensions rather than violence. Prosecutors acknowledged inconsistencies in testimony but maintained an assault occurred. (AP News)

The verdict brings an end to the criminal case, though Diggs’ professional future remains in focus as he enters free agency following his recent release from New England.

His legal team called the decision a vindication, while the case highlighted broader questions about evidence, credibility and high-profile athletes facing legal scrutiny.