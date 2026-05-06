Joe McCann Speaks: Ashlee Jenae’s Fiancé Breaks Silence, Calls Her Death An 'Incomprehensible Tragedy'

Fiancé McCann expresses grief but avoids scrutiny he's faced online

Family maintains Ashly's death is suspicious, pushing for investigation

McCann's passport confiscated, held for questioning in Tanzania

Source: Ashly Robinson / Instagram

The most scrutinized and side-eyed man on social media has finally broken his silence.

BOSSIP has been dutifully covering the Ashlee Jenae case since news first broke in April. Today, we have the update that many have been waiting for for quite some time. Ashlee’s fiancé Joe McCann is speaking publicly for the first time since her sudden and extremely suspicious death, offering his thoughts and emotions as questions in the case continue to mount.

His statement came via a lengthy post on X, and interestingly, McCann avoided any mention of the scrutiny he has faced online.

“There are no adequate words to describe the total devastation, emptiness, and shock I feel after losing my best friend, confidante and fiancé, Ashly Jenae Robinson. As a father myself, I am also heartbroken for Ashly’s parents, Yolanda Endres and Harry Robinson. Ashly’s death is an incomprehensible tragedy,” he wrote.

He continued:

“Ashly was an angel who shined her light on everyone fortunate enough to be in her presence. There is no way to fill the unfillable void left by Ashly’s passing and no way to make sense of this unfathomable loss. All we can do is carry on Ashly’s legacy of helping other people and strive to live up to her virtues every single day. Ashly, I love you forever.”

In another notable update, TMZ is reporting that Joe McCann is not invited, nor did he attend Ashlee Jenae’s, born Ashly Robinson) funeral this week. This was to be expected as the family says that they have not spoken to McCann once since Robinson’s death. Furthermore, while authorities in Tanzania have not officially named him a suspect, they did confiscate his passport and held him in the country for extensive questioning. It is not clear whether or not he has been allowed to return to the States or if he is still in Tanzania.

While it does not serve as hard evidence against him, McCann’s absence has drawn attention amid continued tensions between him and Robinson’s family, who have publicly challenged earlier suggestions that her death may have been a suicide. They have maintained that the circumstances are suspicious and have continued to push for a more thorough investigation.

We’re sure that Joe McCann’s lawyers are advising him to say nothing of the hostile argument that he had with Ashlee prior to her death, which explains why his statement reads more as a sanitized eulogy than a defense of his innocence. That said, the public will not be satiated by McCann’s teary-eyed tweets. The circumstances surrounding her death require unrelenting investigation and examination.

Joe McCann Speaks: Ashlee Jenae’s Fiancé Breaks Silence, Calls Her Death An 'Incomprehensible Tragedy' was originally published on bossip.com