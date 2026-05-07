Source: Michael / General Top 10 Highest Attended Black Concerts of All Time When it comes to live music, Black artists have consistently delivered some of the most powerful and culture-shifting performances ever. From global tours selling millions of tickets to historic stadium takeovers, these concerts prove the unmatched reach and influence of Black music across the world. RELATED: Top 8 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of All Time (As of 2026) RELATED: Michael Jackson Biopic Soundtrack Reveals 13 Iconic Songs

Here are 10 of the highest attended concerts and tours by Black artists of all time.

1. Michael Jackson – HIStory World Tour (1996–1997) Attendance: ~4.5 million

The King of Pop still reigns. This tour remains one of the most attended ever by a solo artist, with massive stadium crowds across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

2. Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour (2023) Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Attendance: 2.7+ million

Beyoncé continues to dominate globally. Her Renaissance run packed stadiums worldwide and added to her over 9 million career tickets sold across tours.

3. The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour (2022–2024) Attendance: 3+ million

One of the biggest tours of the decade. The Weeknd even pulled over 163,000 fans across just three nights at MetLife Stadium alone, showing his massive draw.

4. Kendrick Lamar – Grand National Tour (2025) Attendance: ~1.9 million

Kendrick’s latest tour is one of the biggest rap tours ever, proving hip-hop’s stadium era is fully here.

5. Travis Scott – Circus Maximus Tour (2023–2024) Attendance: 1.5+ million

Travis Scott’s high-energy shows helped him lead all Black artists in ticket sales during the tour’s run.

6. Prince – Lovesexy Tour (1988–1989) Attendance: ~2 million

Prince blended performance, theater, and music into one of the most iconic live runs ever, drawing massive crowds across continents.

7. Jay-Z & Beyoncé – On The Run II Tour (2018) Attendance: ~2.2 million

A power couple at their peak. Stadium after stadium sold out as hip-hop and R&B merged into a global spectacle.

8. Chris Brown – FNB Stadium Show (South Africa) Attendance: 90,000+ (single show)

One of the largest single-show crowds by a Black American artist in Africa, proving his global fanbase is still elite.

9. Usher – My Way Las Vegas Residency (2021–2023) Attendance: 500,000+

Usher turned Vegas into a cultural destination, consistently selling out and redefining what a residency can look like.

10. Burna Boy – London Stadium Show (2023) Attendance: 60,000+

A historic moment for Afrobeats. Burna Boy became one of the first African artists to headline and sell out a major UK stadium.