If Your Wondering about Property Tax went up Charlotte IS.

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte residents could face a double dose of tax increases starting July 1 under a proposed city budget that includes rising service fees alongside a separate county property tax hike.

City leaders have proposed increases to several service-related costs, including solid waste, stormwater and water and sewer fees, which would raise monthly bills for many households. For example, typical customers could see higher charges tied to trash collection and utilities as part of the city’s effort to keep up with growth and infrastructure demands. (Greater Charlotte Apartment Association)

At the same time, Mecklenburg County has already approved a property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year, adding another layer of cost for homeowners across the region. (Mecklenburg County News)

While city officials note the budget does not include a direct property tax increase, the combined effect of higher fees and county taxes could still impact residents’ overall cost of living.

Supporters say the changes are necessary to fund public safety, infrastructure and essential services in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities. Critics, however, argue the timing could strain families already dealing with rising housing and everyday expenses.

The new fiscal year — and any approved changes — would take effect July 1.