Next Season For The Hornets Looks Very Bright

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After a surprising late-season surge and playoff push, leadership for the Charlotte Hornets says the focus now shifts to building on momentum and taking the next step as a franchise.

Hornets owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall emphasized the need to “get better” following a season that saw the team rally from an early deficit to finish with a winning record and reach the play-in tournament. (Wikipedia)

Despite the progress, the team fell short of ending its playoff drought, a result ownership acknowledged as both encouraging and motivating. The Hornets showed growth behind a young core, turning a 4-14 start into a competitive finish that captured attention across the league. (Wikipedia)

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Ownership pointed to player development, roster improvements and continued culture-building as priorities heading into the offseason. The goal, they said, is to transform flashes of success into sustained competitiveness.

“We’ve taken steps, but we’re not where we want to be,” ownership indicated, reinforcing a commitment to long-term growth.

For Charlotte, the message is clear: the foundation is forming, but expectations are rising — and the push to “get better” is just getting started.