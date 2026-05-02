Lynn Whitfield, Jeremy Haynes & Michi Meko Celebrated At NBAF’s 20th Anniversary Benefit [Exclusive]

Recognized leaders in film, fashion, and visual art for their contributions to Black culture.

Emphasized the importance of uplifting the next generation of Black talent through scholarships and programming.

Highlighted Atlanta's vibrant fashion scene and the city's commitment to Black excellence.

The National Black Arts Festival celebrated the 20th anniversary of its signature Fine Art + Fashion benefit with an evening that blended style, substance, and a steady commitment to supporting the next generation of Black creatives.

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Held April 29 at the Atlanta History Center, the benefit, presented in partnership with Neiman Marcus and Greenberg Traurig, honored Lynn Whitfield, Jeremy Haynes, and Michi Meko for their contributions to film, fashion, and visual art.

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Whitfield received the Cultural Icon Award, recognizing a career defined by commanding performances and lasting cultural influence. Haynes was presented with the Style Architect Award for shaping the images of artists, including Mary J. Blige, Usher and Missy Elliott, with his styling.

Meko received the Radcliffe Bailey Excellence in Visual Arts Award, an honor he described as deeply personal.

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“It’s unbelievable, honestly, because Radcliffe is one of the artists I looked up to,” Meko told BOSSIP. “To receive this award in his name and in his honor is mind-blowing. I don’t think I’ve really processed it.”

The artist also explained that his work focuses on capturing the spirit of Black identity beyond physical form.



“The grand question in my studio practice is, how do you tell the story of a people minus the body?” he said. “When you remove the image, all that you have left is the soul, and I’m interested in the soul of Black people.” He added that his work is intended to leave a lasting impression, “either a gut punch or tears.”

As for Lynn Whitfield, she reflected on the significance of the Cultural Icon honor, noting that her work has long been centered in portraying the depth and dynamism of Black women.

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“It means to me that my ability to mirror how amazing we are has resonated,” she told BOSSIP “It’s been memorable, maybe dear to people’s hearts, and something that can be revisited over and over again. But it’s nothing I could do without Black women, because I am only ever going to be playing a Black woman.”

She continued,

“We are so amazing, so complex, magical, full of wonder and so many things. So it means to me that me mirroring our beauty has lasted.” Source: KO Photography

The actress, who wore a vintage blush-toned sweater paired with a matching skirt, also shared that she has preserved pieces from several of her most notable roles, including Lady Mae from Greenleaf, Josephine Baker from The Josephine Baker Story, and Brandi Webb from A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

“I raided all of them,” she said. “I have little pieces of Lady Mae, I even have a few pieces that I kept from Brandi Webb from A Thin Line. It’s in storage. I have Josephine Baker’s bananas. I try to keep something from each of the characters. I have a lot of Lady May’s pencil skirts and her gorgeous blouses, a little bit of her lingerie, and definitely both of the dresses that she preached significant sermons in. It means something to me.” Source: KO Photography

She also described her personal style succinctly as “sculptural, shapes.”

Haynes, meanwhile, detailed the collaborative cadence behind his client work, framing fashion as a shared storytelling process.

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“It’s really a labor of love,” he told BOSSIP.. “I’m helping bring together a thought or an imagination that they have in their mind of how they want to be presented to the world. It’s like we’re writing a book together.”

Reflecting on standout styling moments, Haynes pointed to his work with Usher for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

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“That’s the biggest stage in the world,” he said. “I’m humbled to be able to work on that.”

He also revisited a BOSSIP-favorite fashion moment, styling Porsha Williams for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion in an Esé Azénabor gown paired with a short hairstyle.

“We shot the pictures outside in the rain with smoke,” he recalled. “That was actually her last reunion before she left, before coming back. It was one of my favorites.” Source: Steve Dietl / Bravo

Discussing his work with the rest of the Housewives, Haynes emphasized tailoring each look to the individual.

“They’re very beautiful, very sexy women with big personalities,” he said. “Each one has a different style, so I try to highlight what people love them for.”

Ultimately, Haynes told BOSSIP that fashion’s fluidity fuels his creativity.

“My favorite thing about fashion is that it’s always changing,” he said. “Every day I get to start over and do something different. I love that I can reinvent myself with it.”

NBAF Honored Winners Of The Fashion Forward Student Design Competition and NextGen Visionary Artist Competition

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The evening featured a curated exhibition of student artwork from NBAF’s NextGen program, a runway presentation showcasing selections from Neiman Marcus, and a slate of scholarship presentations recognizing winners of the 2026 Fashion Forward Student Design Competition and NextGen Visionary Artist Competition.

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Proceeds from the benefit supported NBAF’s year-round programming, including arts education initiatives focused on underserved youth of African descent, reinforcing the organization’s longstanding commitment to cultivating future talent.

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The anniversary affair drew a cross-section of entertainment, media, and civic figures, including actor Terrell Carter, radio personality Gary with the Tea, reality television personality Kelli Ferrell, and television personality Derek J.

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Also seen on the scene was Trina Braxton, who praised the evening’s celebration of culture and creativity.

“We as Black people and as brown people in arts, we have our own different kind of stamp that we put on everything,” she told BOSSIP. “To be here to celebrate each other and to be able to give back to the community is such an amazing thing to do.” Source: KO Photography / KO Photography

Braxton also highlighted Atlanta’s fashion-forward fearlessness.

“Atlanta is a fashion mecca,” she said. “Everybody is not afraid to put their own stamp on who they are. If you look around, no one looks the same. Everyone is bringing their own personality, and it’s great to see.”

The exclusive affair also brought out Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who emphasized the importance of uplifting future talent.

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“I’m standing here with these legends and the next generation,” he said. “It’s the year of the youth, and I love how we are paying it forward and giving them the opportunity.”

He added,

“We are committed to being contributors to the culture and supporters of the culture, because the city of Atlanta is all about Black excellence. I am the mayor of Black excellence, because Atlanta influences everything.”

Source: KO Photography / NBAF

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Lynn Whitfield, Jeremy Haynes & Michi Meko Celebrated At NBAF’s 20th Anniversary Benefit [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com