Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 10 Racing Facts That Will Surprise You If You Are New to Motorsports If you are just getting into racing, whether it is IndyCar, NASCAR, or Formula One, there is a lot more going on than just cars going fast in circles. Motorsport culture runs deep, and once you start learning the details, you realize how technical, intense, and strategic it really is. If you are new to the scene or just trying to understand what makes racing so exciting, here are some facts that might surprise you.

1. Drivers Lose Serious Weight During a Race Racing is physically demanding. Drivers can lose anywhere from 5 to 10 pounds in a single race due to heat and intensity. Inside the car, temperatures can rise above 120 degrees, and they are constantly fighting G forces and steering at high speeds.

2. Pit Stops Are Faster Than You Think Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In top level racing like IndyCar and Formula One, pit crews can change all four tires in about 2 to 3 seconds. That is faster than most people can blink, and one mistake can cost a driver the race.

3. It Is Not Just About Speed It Is About Strategy The fastest car does not always win. Teams have to think through fuel usage, tire wear, pit timing, and track position. A smart strategy can beat pure speed every time.

4. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Is One of the Most Famous Tracks in the World Indianapolis Motor Speedway is not just a track, it is history. It hosts the iconic Indy 500 and major events like the Sonsio Grand Prix. For drivers, racing there is a career defining moment.

5. Drivers Train Like Professional Athletes Race car drivers are not just sitting behind the wheel. They train their neck, core, and reflexes constantly. Holding your head steady at 200 miles per hour through turns takes serious strength.

6. There Are Different Types of Racing Not all racing is the same. IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula One all have different cars, rules, and track styles. Some races are on ovals, some on road courses, and some even on city streets.

7. One Small Mistake Can End Everything At high speeds, there is very little room for error. A slight miscalculation can lead to a crash or losing multiple positions instantly. That is part of what makes racing so intense to watch.

8. Weather Plays a Huge Role Rain, heat, and track temperature can completely change how a race plays out. Some drivers perform better in certain conditions, and teams have to adjust quickly.

9. Teamwork Matters More Than You Think Even though one driver gets the spotlight, racing is a full team effort. Engineers, strategists, and pit crews all play a major role in whether a driver wins or loses.

10. Representation in Racing Is Growing Motorsports has not always been diverse, but that is starting to change. Drivers like Myles Rowe are helping open doors and bring new energy into the sport, showing that racing is for everyone.